Aptoide Games hits the Play Store, but the full picture is messy

Courthouse News Service reported that Aptoide Games has arrived on the Play Store as the first third-party app store to appear there, a direct consequence of Google losing its antitrust battle with Epic Games. But testing the app reveals something closer to a compliance gesture than a genuine marketplace challenge.

How the Epic v. Google case forced Google’s hand

The backstory matters. The Electronic Frontier Foundation documents that a jury ruled on all eleven counts in Epic’s favour in December 2023, finding that Google had engaged in anti-competitive practices with both the Play Store and its billing system, and that Google had strengthened its position by requiring the Play Store to be pre-installed on third-party Android hardware such as Samsung phones.

Epic originally sued Google in 2020 after Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store following Epic’s decision to bypass Google’s billing services. In October 2024, US District Judge James Donato issued a permanent three-year injunction requiring Google to open the Play Store to third-party app stores and to distribute those stores through Google Play. The injunction also blocks Google from paying companies not to compete in app distribution and from entering into exclusive distribution agreements with developers, according to Mintz.

The Ninth Circuit upheld that injunction on 12 September 2025. Google and Epic then reached a new settlement agreement on 4 March 2026, and Google confirmed it would open the Play Store to third-party stores beginning 22 July 2026, according to Google Play Console Help. The court-ordered changes are limited to the US and run for three years, through 2029.

The injunction’s catalog-access provision also requires Google to permit third-party stores to access the Play Store’s full catalog of apps, with an opt-out mechanism for developers who prefer not to participate, as set out in the Ninth Circuit opinion published by Justia.

What Aptoide Games actually offers

Aptoide is a decentralised Android marketplace that has been around for nearly 20 years. Outside the US it can only be sideloaded. Inside the US, searching for it on the Play Store does not return a normal listing: it routes users through a click-through banner to a separate third-party-store page. As of the August 2026 compliance hearing, Aptoide was the only rival storefront enrolled in the programme, according to TechTimes.

What you actually install is Aptoide Games, not the full Aptoide app. The distinction is important. Aptoide Games is heavily restricted: open its Categories section and you find just two categories. The full Aptoide app, which must still be sideloaded, covers a far wider range of software, though even that version organises content primarily around games. Non-game apps exist on Aptoide but are only reachable through the search tool, not via any dedicated section.

Both Aptoide and Aptoide Games include an update section. Apps installed via the Play Store can be updated through the full Aptoide app. The Aptoide Games app does not offer that functionality. It is a limited slice of an already limited store.

The court has already noticed friction in how Google presents these alternatives. Judge Donato issued a compliance order around 14 August 2026 giving Google until 20 August to fix Play Store search behaviour, after Epic’s attorney demonstrated live in court that typing ‘store for apps’ into the search bar returned Walmart, a physical retailer, rather than any third-party app marketplace. Donato characterised the situation as ‘anticompetitive friction.’

Is Aptoide safe to use?

Safety on Aptoide is a genuine concern, and the answer depends on what you install. Because Aptoide is decentralised, anyone can upload an app. The app previously displayed a green check mark on apps that had been scanned for malicious code. That indicator has been removed from the mobile app. Trusted badges do still appear on the Aptoide website, but they are absent from the app itself, and Aptoide Games shows no trusted badges at all.

A practical test illustrates the care required. Searching for AIO Launcher in the Play Store returns it as developed by AIO Mobile Soft. On Aptoide, the same app is listed under Evgeny Zobnin. Cross-referencing the AIO Mobile Soft website reveals the email address zobnin@gmail.com, and an Android Police article links the two names. So in that case, the app is the same. But reaching that conclusion required several steps of verification most users will not take.

The rule of thumb: check the developer name on any app you consider installing. If you are installing Spotify, confirm the developer is listed as Spotify Ltd. If the developer name does not match what you expect, do not install it. A cautious approach is essential given how much sensitive data passes through a phone.

Two things would improve the situation materially: the full Aptoide app appearing on the Play Store rather than just the games-only version, and trusted badges being carried across from the website to the mobile app. Until then, the compliance order Judge Donato issued on search visibility gives Google one week to show it is taking third-party store access seriously. That deadline will be the clearest signal yet of whether this opening is real.