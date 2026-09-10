What the CPS Crash Tests Reveal About Dog Car Seat Safety

Dog car seat safety is more complicated than most pet owners realise: products marketed as protective can, under crash conditions, become unrestrained projectiles. That is the central lesson from the Center for Pet Safety’s 2015 Pet Travel Seat Pilot Study, which found that seat connections on the Kurgo Skybox Booster Seat failed on impact, sending the seat itself hurtling forward while the test dog remained tethered to the seat’s anchor strap. A separate test of the Snoozer Lookout Car Seat saw its anchor strap fail entirely, leaving a 25 lb test dog fully unrestrained and rebounding off the sled bench frame.

A third product, the PupSaver, rotated on impact and rolled onto its side. The CPS study also flagged that PupSaver’s own instructions recommended front-seat placement, a position CPS considers unsafe because of airbag deployment risk and the likelihood of occupant compartment intrusion in a frontal collision.

Dog Car Seat Safety Standards: Why CPS Certification Matters

The Center for Pet Safety is a nonprofit that fills a regulatory gap: there are no official government standards for pet travel products. According to Consumer Reports, CPS harness crash tests, conducted with support from Subaru of America, used specially designed crash test dummy dogs in three sizes, a 25-pound terrier mix, a 45-pound border collie, and a 75-pound golden retriever, and were modelled on the FMVSS 213 standard used to certify child safety seats. Car and Driver reports that CPS grades products using high-level measurement tools including digital calipers and high-speed cameras, with all products tested at 30 mph.

CPS founder and CEO Lindsey Wolko says the organisation technically classifies dog car seats as distraction prevention tools rather than safety devices. For genuine crash protection, she recommends securing a dog to the vehicle seatbelt system with a CPS-certified harness and using a travel seat only as a riser. ‘Pet owners should never secure their pet directly to the travel seat due to the inferior connection strength,’ Wolko says. She adds that the ideal seat connects directly to a vehicle’s LATCH anchors rather than sharing connection points with the harness.

The CPS 2015 Carrier Crashworthiness Study, conducted in partnership with Subaru of America, found that carriers lacking structural soundness or sufficient connection strength can directly endanger the pet and put human occupants at risk of injury. Only two products were named Top Performers in that study: the Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed with PPRS Handilock, and the PetEgo Jet Set Forma Frame Carrier with ISOFIX-Latch Connection.

The Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed’s distinction as the sole CPS-certified option among the car seats tested for this review matters in practice. Its three-point seatbelt connection distributes crash forces more evenly and helps prevent ejection. The dome cover must be closed during travel to maintain that integrity. The seat is suitable for dogs weighing up to 15 pounds and is available in 11 colours, backed by a one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy.

For owners using a CPS-certified harness with a non-certified seat, there are currently three approved harness options: the Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus, the Sleepypod Clickit Range, and the Saker Bomber Harness. The Sleepypod Clickit Sport Plus is rated to 25 lbs and earned CPS’s highest Five Star rating in independent testing at 30 mph. It connects to any vehicle seatbelt via a three-point design without restricting driver movement. Car and Driver also notes that several other Sleepypod carriers hold CPS certification, including the Atom and Mini (both five stars) and the Air (four stars).

For dogs too large for the Sleepypod, the PawsPik Ultra Large Premium 2-in-1 Convertible Travel Dog Bed and Car Seat spans the full backseat and includes seatbelt slots for use with a crash-tested harness. It is not crash-test certified. The Kong Ultimate Safety Tether and Car Seat, suitable for dogs up to 20 pounds, connects to a vehicle’s LATCH system and is also compatible with a CPS-certified harness; it is not crash-test certified either.

Dr. Jessica Bell, associate professor at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, notes that unsecured pets can be injured during sudden stops or collisions and may distract drivers. Pet safety expert Denise Fleck advises specifically against placing pets in the passenger seat, citing airbag deployment as a risk of injury. CPS does not recommend seats that secure pets in the front seat or centre console area.

How to Get Your Dog Used to a Travel Seat

Certified dog trainer and behaviour consultant Allie Bender recommends starting the process at home. She suggests pairing the seat with a long-term calming project, such as a lick mat, stuffed Kong, or chew, until the dog is comfortable in that context. Then move both the seat and the calming project to the car. ‘If they can work on their project proficiently, awesome! Our work is done,’ Bender says. If the dog struggles or appears nervous, she advises lowering the criteria: shorter sessions, or keeping the car off and stationary.

Dogs that have never worn a car harness follow a similar process: introduce the harness with a calming activity indoors before moving to the vehicle. Those sensitive to handling may need to start simply by getting comfortable wearing the harness at home. For dogs reluctant to be placed in a seat, teaching them to use a ramp or steps can remove that barrier entirely.

With CPS reportedly working with additional brands on certification, the number of genuinely crash-tested options is set to grow. Until then, the pairing of a certified carrier or seat with a certified harness tethered to the vehicle seatbelt remains the configuration that the crash test data supports.