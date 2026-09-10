Brad Lightcap Leaves OpenAI Ahead of $852bn IPO Push

Brad Lightcap leaves OpenAI at a delicate moment: the AI company is working to justify an $852 billion valuation as it prepares for a potential initial public offering, and his exit is the latest in a string of senior departures that has reshaped the organisation’s leadership through 2026.

Lightcap, who served as OpenAI’s chief financial officer and then chief operating officer across an eight-year tenure, announced his departure on Tuesday. He shared a farewell message with staff and reposted it to X, calling it ‘bittersweet’ and saying he was leaving ‘to start something new.’

In the post, Reuters reported, Lightcap wrote: ‘Over the last few months, I’ve been focused on the next horizon and what would stand in the way of mission success. I believe there are a few important new things the world will need to get right as we enter this next period.’ He offered no details on what he plans to build.

Lightcap said he would continue helping advance OpenAI’s mission ‘from a different vantage point’ and would remain available to staff for a few more weeks. Chief executive Sam Altman responded publicly, saying he was ‘excited to work together on what’s next,’ according to Reuters. Altman and Lightcap previously worked together at venture capital firm Y Combinator before Lightcap joined OpenAI in 2018.

Brad Lightcap Leaves OpenAI After Scaling Its Commercial Engine

The scale of Lightcap’s commercial contribution is hard to overstate. During his time at the company, he grew OpenAI’s go-to-market team from 50 to over 700 employees spanning sales, partnerships, and operations, according to AlphaMatch.

He had already stepped back from day-to-day commercial duties in April, transitioning to a special projects role in which he reported directly to Altman and focused on expanding OpenAI’s enterprise software sales through private equity partnerships. At that point, Denise Dresser, who had joined as chief revenue officer in December 2025, took on much of his former remit.

Dresser is now also leaving, according to Yahoo Finance, less than a year into the role. OpenAI has appointed Dali Rajic, most recently president and chief operating officer of Google-owned cybersecurity firm Wiz, as her replacement.

A Pattern of Exits Spanning Commercial and Safety Leadership

The departures extend well beyond the commercial side of the business. Fidji Simo, who joined OpenAI in May 2025 as chief executive of applications in a newly created role consolidating the company’s business and product operations, stepped down last month, citing a severe worsening of a chronic illness she had lived with for seven years. She moved to a part-time advisory role rather than leaving entirely, CNBC reported. Simo had joined OpenAI’s board in 2024, before taking on the full-time executive position, according to TechCrunch.

Safety leadership has thinned considerably. Johannes Heidecke, who joined OpenAI in 2021 and took charge of safety systems in 2024, left in July; his team had been responsible for evaluating models for potentially dangerous capabilities and building safeguards against harmful behaviour. Following his exit, OpenAI placed its safety teams under Mia Glaese, its vice president of research and safety, according to Business Insider.

Sandhini Agarwal, who previously led AI safety teams at OpenAI, also left in July, Yahoo Finance reported. Chloé Bakalar, the company’s AI ethics lead, departed after joining in August 2025 following roughly six years working on responsible AI at Meta; at OpenAI she had examined questions around model behaviour, human relationships with AI, and whether advanced systems could warrant moral consideration.

The pattern reaches back further. AI Weekly, citing Wired, notes that at least five senior safety-focused leaders have exited OpenAI over the past two years, including Jan Leike, Miles Brundage, Steven Adler, Andrea Vallone, and Joshua Achiam. Leike and Vallone subsequently joined Anthropic; Brundage and Adler left in 2024 to start nonprofits.

Before joining OpenAI, Lightcap invested at Y Combinator, worked on strategic finance at Dropbox, and began his career as an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan. CNBC reported his departure as part of a continuing shakeup at the lab.

With an IPO on the horizon, the question of who will lead OpenAI’s commercial and safety functions into that next chapter is now more open than it has been at any point in the company’s recent history.