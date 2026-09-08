Costco Employee Shelf Picks After 21 Years on the Job

A Costco employee with 21 years behind the trolley has shared her costco employee shelf picks for this month, spanning kitchen kit, home safety, seasonal decor, and a fully cooked steak that can feed a crowd in minutes.

Veronica Thatcher, a contributing writer for Business Insider and a two-decade veteran of the retailer, walked the aisles and highlighted seven products that caught her attention, from a fire-blanket set to Halloween pillows that are already landing on shelves.

The Street Taco Steak Stealing the Spotlight

The standout is the Soules Kitchen Street Taco Steak, a 22 oz refrigerated pack made with 100% all-natural USDA Choice steak. Each serving delivers 22g of protein at 190 calories and 8g of total fat, according to the Soules Kitchen product page.

The pack comes with a salsa roja sauce containing fire-roasted tomatoes and garlic, and Thatcher notes the whole thing can be ready within minutes on the stovetop or in the microwave, with enough meat for 16 tacos per package.

The product sits in the refrigerated meat section. According to a PR Newswire release from Soules Kitchen, the Street Eats line is available at regional Costco, Kroger, and Food Lion locations, with a wider rollout to Walmart stores and additional major grocers to follow. Confirmation that it is stocked at Costco Same-Day aligns with Thatcher’s in-store recommendation.

Costco Employee Shelf Picks: The Full List

Beyond the steak, Thatcher’s costco employee shelf picks cover a range of categories that reflect how the warehouse club straddles everyday staples and lifestyle extras.

The Dash 14-inch Family Size Electric Skillet has been a popular pick at her store. Priced at $39.99 at Costco, the skillet offers a 6-quart capacity, is 2.5 inches deep, and reaches up to 450°F with precision temperature control. Its Even Heating Technology is designed to avoid hot spots, and the ceramic nonstick surface simplifies washing up after a one-pot pasta or soup.

For home safety, the Rapid-Off fire blankets stood out. Each box includes two heavy-duty blankets made from flame-retardant fibreglass, suitable for tackling small household fires and practical enough to bring to barbecues or camping trips.

Halloween is still some way off, but Costco is already stocking the Brentwood Originals decorative pillows in seasonal designs: a haunted house, black cat, fuzzy pumpkin, and skeletons. The retailer’s habit of getting seasonal decor on shelves early is something Thatcher has observed across her two decades with the company.

For cat owners, the Kitty City catio kit offers a safe outdoor play enclosure. Thatcher highlighted its multiple spaces for cats to explore and hide, along with a set of toy balls and a three-month supply of catnip included in the box.

With back-to-school season either arrived or imminent depending on location, Costco’s Adidas backpacks come in five colourways: black, dark grey, pink, purple, and blue. Each bag has three zippered pockets, a dedicated laptop compartment, and side pockets sized for a water bottle.

Rounding out the list, the Eat-In spinach, feta, and sundried-tomato wraps offer a quick meal option. Each wheat lavash is filled with cage-free egg whites, spinach, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and cream cheese, and heats up in an air fryer or microwave.

Thatcher noted that Costco was not involved in the sourcing or writing of the original piece, and that the views expressed represent her personal opinions.

With the Soules Kitchen Street Taco Steak rolling out to Walmart and additional grocers, shoppers who spot it at their regional Costco now may be buying ahead of a much wider national presence.