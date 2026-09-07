Sylvox Cinema Pro Review: 3,500 Nits, IP56 Rated and Storm Tested

The Sylvox Cinema Pro review that Business Insider’s Colleen Sullivan conducted over several weeks at the Jersey Shore (through rain, heat, humidity, and even a summer hailstorm) produced a clear verdict: this is a full-sun outdoor television that earns its premium price tag.

What the Cinema Pro costs and what you get

The Cinema Pro is available in 65-, 75-, 85-, and 110-inch models, with prices starting at $5,499. The rolling stand, which Sullivan opted for because it lets the TV be tucked away and repositioned around the yard, costs an additional $499 and is sold separately. Wall mounts, ceiling mounts, and lift cabinets are also available from Sylvox.

For buyers with tighter budgets or shadier spaces, Sylvox offers more affordable lines: the 43-inch partial-sun Deck Pro 3.0 Series starts at $1,149, while the 43-inch full-sun Pool Pro Series 3.0 begins at $1,649.

The cost premium relative to indoor televisions is deliberate. Chris Wang, Sylvox’s electronics engineer, explained that producing several times the brightness of a typical indoor TV requires significantly more advanced backlighting components, and that weather-resistant enclosures, corrosion-resistant materials, and specialised engineering to protect against heat, moisture, and UV exposure all add to manufacturing costs.

Brightness in direct sun: how the Cinema Pro’s nit count holds up

Wang put the nit question in practical terms. A television installed under a covered patio typically needs only 500 to 700 nits, while a partially shaded location generally requires 700 to 1,000 nits. A screen sitting in direct sunlight needs substantially more to remain easy to see.

The Cinema Pro delivers up to 3,500 nits on the 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models, and up to 5,000 nits on the 110-inch version. Even on bright summer afternoons, Sullivan found the picture remained crisp, colourful, and easy to see without squinting or searching for shade. The screen also features an anti-reflective coating that scatters incoming light, and a 120Hz refresh rate that keeps fast-moving sports and action sequences free of motion blur.

Sylvox calls its display technology Helio QLED, which combines a QLED panel with Mini LED backlighting to produce that level of outdoor-ready brightness and colour.

Weather resistance: IP56 rating and real-world storms

The Cinema Pro carries an IP56 weather-resistance rating, meaning it is engineered to withstand dust and driving rain. Wang said the aluminium-alloy enclosure is designed to resist corrosion, and the internal electronics receive protective coatings that guard against moisture, mould, and salt spray. The TV is rated to operate in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F.

In practice, the Cinema Pro survived torrential rain, strong coastal winds, and a hailstorm across a summer of testing without any loss of function. A protective cover is now included with all Sylvox TVs as standard.

The one durability issue Sullivan encountered was with the remote: after about a month outdoors, the screws on its battery compartment began to rust. Wang noted the remote withstands splashes but does not carry an official IP rating for water resistance.

How the competition compares

SunBrite is the most frequently cited alternative in the outdoor TV category. Its Veranda 4 Series, which starts at around $2,200, is designed for fully shaded areas and delivers 600 nits of peak brightness, according to the SunBriteTV Veranda 4 product page. It carries an IP55 rating. That puts it well short of the Cinema Pro’s 3,500-nit output, though its price reflects the difference in use case.

For buyers who need more output, SunBrite’s Solis Series reaches 1,500 nits of sustained full-screen brightness, and the Pro 2 Series also carries an IP55 rating with a two-year outdoor warranty, according to SunBriteTV’s model comparison page. Neither reaches the Cinema Pro’s brightness ceiling for full-sun use.

Furrion’s Partial-Sun series, starting at around $3,100, adds impact-resistant tempered glass, useful for exposed decks or open patios where physical damage is a concern. Samsung‘s The Terrace, starting at around $3,500 for the 55-inch partial-sun model, pairs Neo QLED display technology with the company’s SmartThings platform for buyers who prioritise cinematic colour performance.

Sylvox Cinema Pro review verdict

The Cinema Pro is backed by a two-year limited warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship under normal use, with extended warranty options available. Wang says outdoor TVs typically last five to seven years depending on environment, usage, and maintenance. Weekly cleaning with a soft, dry microfibre cloth is recommended; alcohol- or ammonia-based cleaners should be avoided, as they can damage the anti-reflective coating.

Setup is mostly straightforward. The TV ships with Google TV built in, enabling streaming apps within minutes. Three HDMI ports allow connection of a separate streaming device or cable box, and Chromecast and Apple AirPlay are both supported.

The Cinema Pro is not for every backyard. The 65-inch model weighs 73 pounds, mounting hardware is sold separately, and the remote is not waterproof. But for a screen that spends hours in direct sunlight each day, the choice between 600 nits and 3,500 nits is not a marginal one. Whether the World Cup final or a summer thunderstorm is the bigger draw, the Cinema Pro is built to handle both.