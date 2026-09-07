Taylor Farms Jalapeño Recall Spreads Across 26 States as Salmonella Javiana Outbreak Widens

The Taylor Farms jalapeño recall, announced on Sunday 10 August 2026, is one strand of a broader Salmonella Javiana outbreak that has already sickened 345 people across 27 states and hospitalised 36, with a single farm in Sinaloa, Mexico at the centre of the contamination chain, according to the FDA’s outbreak investigation page.

Taylor Fresh Foods, headquartered in Salinas, California, said it is voluntarily pulling more than a dozen prepared food items that contain jalapeños from retail stores. The products span multiple salsas and guacamoles as well as ready-to-eat items including a rice and bean burrito, a spicy roast beef sandwich, and a fiesta-style salad shrimp. All carry a best-before date up to 16 August 2026.

A Single Sinaloa Grower at the Centre of a Wider Web

The FDA’s traceback investigation identified one grower in Sinaloa, Mexico supplying Coast Citrus Distributors as the likely source of contamination, according to The Packer. Both Taylor Fresh Foods and Coast Citrus sourced jalapeños from that grower.

Coast Citrus first initiated a limited recall of jalapeños in bulk generic packaging on 22 July 2026. On 5 August 2026, the company agreed to recall all remaining jalapeños imported from that Sinaloa supplier and ceased importing from them entirely, according to the FDA’s major product recalls page. The FDA recommended the expanded recall after epidemiological and traceback data pointed firmly at that single source.

The reach of the contaminated supply went beyond retail. The FDA found that Coast Citrus distributed the Sinaloa jalapeños to wholesalers, food service providers, and Mexican-style restaurant chains across the country. Marler Blog reports that Chipotle and QDOBA also pulled product in connection with the outbreak.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service separately issued a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated jalapeños that may be contaminated with Salmonella, connecting the same outbreak to a wider category of processed foods.

What the Taylor Farms Jalapeño Recall Covers

The Taylor Farms jalapeño recall notice, posted by the FDA on 9 August 2026, covers products distributed to stores across 26 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, per the FDA recall notice for Taylor Fresh Foods.

Retailers that received the affected products include Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Whole Foods has separately announced its own recall of select salsas, guacamole, pico de gallo, and prepared foods tied to the same Coast Citrus jalapeño supply, according to the FDA recall notice for Whole Foods Market.

Taylor Fresh Foods said it is no longer sourcing from the implicated Sinaloa farmer. ‘Taylor Fresh Foods is no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers,’ the company wrote in its Sunday statement. It added that it is not aware of any reported illnesses linked to its jalapeño-containing products to date.

The FDA and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the Salmonella Javiana infections. The FDA’s foodborne illness outbreak tracker lists the investigation as active and ongoing, with the outbreak reference posted on 22 July 2026.

The recall comes weeks after Taylor Farms found itself at the centre of a separate food safety episode. In July, the FDA linked iceberg lettuce supplied by the company to a multi-state cyclosporiasis outbreak that made thousands of people sick. The agency later determined that a Taylor Farms lettuce sample initially reported positive for cyclospora was a false positive. The cyclosporiasis investigation remained open as of the FDA’s latest public update on 5 August 2026.

With the outbreak tracker showing 345 cases across 27 states and the full list of implicated retailers now public, consumers holding any Taylor Farms, Whole Foods, or Coast Citrus jalapeño-containing products with best-before dates up to 16 August 2026 should check the FDA recall pages and discard or return them before that date passes.