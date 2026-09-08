Taylor Farms Jalapeño Recall Spreads to 26 States as Salmonella Javiana Cases Hit 431

The Taylor Farms jalapeño recall has now expanded to 26 states, pulling ready-made products including pico de gallo salsa, spicy guacamole, chopped jalapeños, and burritos from retail distribution centres across the country. The move comes as confirmed infections in the linked Salmonella Javiana outbreak climbed to 431 as of 19 August 2026, up from the 345 cases reported as of 5 August, according to the CDC’s updated investigation.

What the Taylor Farms Jalapeño Recall Covers

Taylor Fresh Foods, which trades as Taylor Farms, said the recalled products were sent to retail distribution centres in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

All affected products carry a ‘Best If Used By’ date up to and including 16 August 2026, per the FDA recall notice. Retailers that received the recalled items include Hannaford, Kroger, Stop and Shop, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Whole Foods, according to the Taylor Farms recall information page.

Among the specific items pulled are a Kroger Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich (8.53 oz, UPC 11110678171), distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas with a best-by date of 12 August 2026, and a Hannaford Diced Jalapeños product (3.75 oz, UPC 30223082712) sent to Maine and New York with a best-by date of 14 August 2026, according to an aggregator summary of the FDA recall.

Taylor Farms said it had sourced its jalapeños from a farm in Sinaloa, Mexico, tied to the outbreak but that none of its recalled products have been linked to any confirmed illness cases. The company said it has stopped sourcing from that farm and will use alternative suppliers.

A Wider Web: Restaurants, Retailers and the USDA Alert

The Sinaloa farm’s produce reached consumers through multiple channels. Coast Citrus Distributors, a produce wholesaler, initiated a limited recall of jalapeño peppers on 22 July 2026 and then, on 5 August 2026, agreed to recall the remaining jalapeños implicated through epidemiological and traceback data, per the FDA’s major product recalls page. The FDA has said Coast Citrus does not appear to have supplied jalapeños directly to grocery stores, according to US News reporting.

Chipotle Mexican Grill switched its jalapeño supplier for affected stores beginning on 20 July 2026. QDOBA removed all jalapeño products from its restaurants on 28 July 2026, per the FDA’s outbreak investigation page. The FDA subsequently said it does not consider there to be a current ongoing risk from those establishments to consumers in the outbreak.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) broadened the alert on 8 August 2026, issuing a public health notice for meat and poultry products containing the FDA-regulated recalled jalapeños. The FSIS alert noted there had been no confirmed reports of illness from FSIS-regulated products containing the affected peppers.

The Salmonella Javiana strain at the centre of the outbreak has caused 36 hospitalisations and zero deaths across 27 states, as of the CDC’s 5 August count. Of the 191 patients the CDC interviewed at that point, 93% reported eating at a Mexican-style restaurant, including Chipotle or QDOBA, in the period from 14 June to 14 July.

Salmonella symptoms typically begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Common signs include watery diarrhoea that may contain blood or mucus, severe stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. The bacteria thrives in warmer weather on unrefrigerated foods, the CDC notes.

The Taylor Farms jalapeño recall follows a separate voluntary recall the company issued for iceberg lettuce products sourced from central Mexico, which was linked to a multistate cyclospora outbreak, according to PBS NewsHour. Unlike salmonella, cyclospora symptoms can appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after infection.

Consumers holding any Taylor Fresh Foods product with a jalapeño ingredient and a best-by date on or before 16 August 2026 should check the full product list on the Taylor Farms recall page; that date is the clearest line between products in scope and those outside it.