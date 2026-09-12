Amazon’s Pixel 11 Preorder Deal Bundles Free Gift Cards Worth Up to $350

Amazon’s Pixel 11 preorder deal is live today, offering a free gift card with every model in Google’s new flagship range, with values running from $100 on the standard Pixel 11 up to $350 on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Google unveiled the full Pixel 11 series on 12 August at its Made by Google 2026 event in New York City, introducing the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Preorders opened immediately, with devices shipping after 20 August.

The Pixel 11 Amazon Preorder Deal, Broken Down

The Pixel 11 retails at $899 and comes with a free $100 Amazon gift card, bringing the effective out-of-pocket cost to $799. The Pixel 11 Pro, priced at $1,099, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL, at $1,299, each come with a free $200 gift card, according to the Google Blog.

The largest offer sits with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, where preordering earns a free $350 Amazon gift card. Across all four models, buyers who have an older device to trade in can save up to $250 more on top of the gift card offer.

Unlike carrier promotions, Amazon’s preorder terms come with no service contract requirement. Buyers pay in full upfront, receive the gift card on completion of their preorder, and can activate the device with any carrier when it arrives. For those who prefer to spread the cost or fold the purchase into a carrier plan, direct offers from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are the alternative routes.

The Pixel 11 Amazon preorder deal is expected to run at least through the preorder window, though Amazon notes the offer is subject to change at any time.

What the Phones Actually Offer

The entire Pixel 11 series runs on Google’s new Tensor G6 chip, which the company says is 20 percent more power efficient, 25 percent faster for browsing, and 15 percent faster at loading apps than its predecessor, with a 50 percent more powerful tensor processing unit, according to Wired.

The standard Pixel 11 features a 3,000-nit Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 30x Super Zoom, more than 30 hours of battery life, and wireless charging that is up to 25 percent faster than the previous generation, according to the Google Store. The phone also carries built-in Pixelsnap magnetic compatibility and an anti-scratch display coating that Wired reports offers more than double the scratch resistance of the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pro models introduce a feature called Magic Capture, which creates a video and a set of edited photos from a single tap, according to the Google Store. They also carry a built-in LED ring called HiLight that illuminates for Google Gemini AI notifications and other timely alerts, including when the phone is placed face down, according to the Made by Google 2026 blog.

Colour options for the Pro line include Canyon, Olive, and Fog, with the standard Obsidian variant now carrying an all-matte finish, as Wired reported from the event.

Beyond the phones, Google used the 12 August event to announce the Pixel Watch 5 and the Pixel Tag, a Bluetooth tracker priced at $29, matching the cost of an Apple AirTag, according to Mashable. Android Central confirmed the event took place at 6:00 PM ET in New York City.

The gift card values make the Amazon route particularly attractive for buyers who want an unlocked device and flexibility on carrier choice. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s $350 gift card, applied to future Amazon purchases, effectively narrows the gap between Google’s foldable and its flat-glass Pro siblings considerably. Anyone still weighing options should act before 20 August, when the preorder window closes and standard retail pricing takes over.