Best Antivirus Software of 2026: Top Picks Ranked for Every Budget

Choosing the best antivirus software in 2026 means weighing far more than basic virus scanning: modern suites cover phishing protection, dark web monitoring, VPNs, and even identity theft insurance. Bitdefender Total Security takes the top spot overall, combining maximum independent test scores with a feature set that extends well beyond malware removal.

Why Dedicated Antivirus Still Matters

Built-in defences such as Windows Defender and Apple’s XProtect have improved considerably, but standalone best antivirus software goes further. Real-time phishing detection, data breach alerts, webcam protection, and bundled password managers are features that operating system defaults rarely match.

The financial stakes reinforce the case. VikingCloud estimates cybercrime cost businesses $10.5 trillion in 2025 and could climb to $15.63 trillion by 2029. The average global data breach now costs $4.88 million, a 10% increase year-on-year, according to VikingCloud. Generative AI is accelerating the problem, giving attackers new tools to automate campaigns and generate malicious code at scale.

Best Antivirus Software: Our Top Picks

Bitdefender Total Security is our overall pick. In the April 2026 AV-TEST Windows Home User evaluation, Bitdefender scored a perfect 6/6/6 across all three testing categories. Beyond detection, the suite blocks phishing attempts, prevents third-party data tracking, and stops unauthorised microphone or webcam access.

One detail worth knowing on pricing: the standard individual list price for Bitdefender Total Security is $59.99 per year for five devices, per Bitdefender’s own product page, while a promotional first-year price of $30 is currently available. The Family plan, covering five accounts across 25 devices, lists at $79.99 per year.

The built-in VPN is capped at 200 MB of encrypted traffic per day on the Total Security tier, which limits it to light browsing rather than streaming or regular remote work. Users who need unlimited VPN access should consider upgrading or pairing with a dedicated VPN product.

For those wanting the fullest protection, Bitdefender’s Ultimate Security Plus plan adds up to $25,000 in ransomware resolution coverage, $25,000 in social engineering coverage, three-bureau credit monitoring, and $1 million in identity theft insurance for one adult. The equivalent Family plan raises that to $2 million in identity theft insurance per household.

Windows 10 users should note that Bitdefender has confirmed antimalware support for Windows 10 until 14 October 2026, aligned with Microsoft’s own end-of-support date for that operating system.

Norton Antivirus Plus is our pick for budget-conscious users who need to protect a single device. At $30 for the first year, it includes real-time threat protection, a firewall, 2 GB of cloud backup, and a password manager. Norton 360 plans covering more devices range from $40 to $100 per year. Trustpilot score: 4.7.

Avira Free Security stands out among no-cost options. It includes a malware scanner, performance optimiser, battery saver, VPN, and password manager at no charge, and its light resource footprint suits older PCs. The caveat: the bundled VPN can slow connections meaningfully, with testing showing even routine video streaming was impaired when it was active.

Surfshark One suits users who want antivirus bundled with a full VPN. At $2.79 per month for the first two years, the package adds data breach alerts, email masking, and alternative ID features. Surfshark One+ at $4.49 per month includes Incogni data removal, which scrubs your details from company databases and people-search sites.

ESET Protect is our choice for businesses. Entry-level plans begin at $211 per year for five devices and include antivirus and anti-phishing protection. Higher tiers layer in endpoint encryption, mail security, full-disk encryption, and multi-factor authentication. Purchases can cover up to 100 devices online; larger deployments are handled through the ESET sales team with no device ceiling. Trustpilot: 4.3.

McAfee Plus starts at $40 per year for up to five devices and bundles a VPN, password manager, and dark web monitoring. The Advanced tier at $90 for the first year adds identity theft coverage and credit monitoring. Trustpilot ratings are low at 1.3, with most complaints centring on auto-renewal billing rather than the protection itself.

What to Look for in the Best Antivirus Software

Real-time scanning is non-negotiable: it catches threats at the moment of execution rather than in a scheduled sweep. Beyond that, phishing protection has become equally pressing, given how often credential theft begins with a fake login page or a malicious email attachment.

Resource usage matters too. Older machines can struggle under heavyweight security suites. Avira and Bitdefender both score well here, using a small share of CPU resources during background scans. For businesses running servers and endpoint fleets, ESET’s centralised management console and cloud-based threat monitoring add meaningful operational value.

Price after the promotional period is a practical consideration. Several providers, including Norton and McAfee, offer steep first-year discounts; renewal rates can be two to three times higher. Read the subscription terms before committing.

With the next wave of AI-driven attacks already under way and the $15.63 trillion cybercrime cost projection looming, how a vendor integrates AI into its own threat-detection engine is worth examining before you renew or switch.