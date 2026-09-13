Samsung R95H Micro RGB TV cuts into OLED territory with up to $1,000 off

The Samsung R95H Micro RGB television is now available at Best Buy for as low as $2,999 on the 65-inch model, down from its launch price of $3,199.99, with savings reaching up to $1,000 on larger screen sizes, according to Tom’s Guide.

The 85-inch model, which carries the steepest list price at $6,499.99, offers the highest discount in the current promotion. The 75-inch sits at $4,499.99 at launch, with sale pricing reducing that figure substantially as well, as confirmed by the Samsung US newsroom.

What the Samsung R95H Micro RGB panel actually delivers

The R95H uses a Micro RGB backlight in which each individual red, green, and blue LED measures less than 100 micrometres in size. The result is coverage of 100% of the BT.2020 colour spectrum, a claim that is VDE-certified by the Verband der Elektrotechnik, a German electrical engineering standards body, according to Samsung’s newsroom. The set also carries VDE’s ‘Micro RGB Precision Color’ certification, as confirmed by the Samsung Global newsroom.

In hands-on testing at ZDNET’s laboratory in Louisville, the R95H produced bold, bright colours and deep, inky blacks. Colour accuracy held up consistently across both standard and high-definition content, which reduces the need to recalibrate picture settings between different sources. The matte display surface cuts glare and reflection at wider viewing angles.

Driving the image is the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro processor, which analyses each frame in real time to optimise colour output automatically. The Micro RGB Color Booster Pro component goes further, recognising scenes with dull or flat colour tones and enhancing them intelligently across content types, according to the Samsung US newsroom. The set also supports HDR10+ ADVANCED, which adds genre-based brightness optimisation and smoother motion rendering, separating it from the lower-tier R85H, which is limited to Micro RGB HDR+ and a 144Hz refresh rate rather than the R95H’s native 165Hz.

Gaming and audio round out the package

Console and PC gamers get FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate support, which prevents screen tearing and stuttering. The 165Hz native refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity strengthen the case for using the R95H as a dedicated gaming display.

On the audio side, Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound+ technology works alongside Dolby Atmos virtual surround to deliver three-dimensional spatial audio that tracks on-screen movement. Both wired and wireless speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers can be connected for a more customised setup.

Context: where the R95H fits in Samsung’s Micro RGB range

Samsung officially launched Micro RGB technology on 12 August 2025, describing it as the world’s first display to place a micro-scale RGB LED backlight behind a large screen (at the time, a 115-inch panel). The R95H represents the premium consumer tier of that technology. A DisplaySpecifications report notes that Samsung’s R95H range also includes a 130-inch model, though US pricing for that size has not been announced.

Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D at Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business, said the technology ‘raises the bar for color accuracy and contrast in consumer displays.’

ZDNET rates the R95H deal at 4 out of 5. The discount brings a certified, processor-driven alternative to OLED within reach of buyers who have been put off by the R95H’s full list price. The 85-inch model at up to $1,000 off is the one to watch: if that price holds through the back-to-school and early autumn retail cycle, it may not return to this level until the holiday season.