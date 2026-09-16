Victrola Soundstage Review: A Compact Soundbase That Solves the Vinyl Space Problem

The Victrola Soundstage review verdict is straightforward: at $329.99, this soundbase does something most audio products avoid attempting, sitting directly beneath your turntable and making the old rule against shared surfaces irrelevant.

Vinyl is a space-hungry hobby. A proper setup typically demands a turntable, bookshelf speakers, a preamp, possibly an amplifier, and somewhere to store the records themselves. The Soundstage collapses most of that into a single unit measuring 16.91 inches wide by 15.13 inches deep by 3.52 inches tall and weighing 9.26 lbs (4.2 kg), according to Victrola’s product page.

How the Soundstage Keeps Vibrations Away From Your Records

The physics behind placing a speaker under a turntable are awkward: vibrations from drivers can travel through a shared surface and disturb the stylus. Victrola sidesteps this with Balanced Mode Radiators (BMRs) for stereo dispersion and a Symmetric Drive Woofer (SDW) that produces deep bass while isolating vibrations, as detailed in the Victrola Soundstage launch press release. Rubber feet keep the unit off the table surface, and most of the remaining vibration disperses downward through the subwoofer chamber beneath.

In practice, it works. ZDNET’s Jada Jones spun BTS’s “Arirang” album and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” without a single skip. The Soundstage’s sound profile runs warm, with a punchy, deep bass response and minimal distortion. Upper-mids are recessed, meaning some detail gets lost in the higher frequency range, but vocals stay audible rather than being swallowed by bass.

“Thriller,” recorded using analogue methods in the early 1980s, showed the Soundstage at its best. The midrange came forward more than on modern, heavily digitised recordings, giving the unit more colour and presence. The grainy texture that vinyl fans prize also came through clearly on quieter passages in BTS’s “no. 29” and “Swim.”

Victrola Soundstage Review: Connectivity Goes Well Beyond Vinyl

The Soundstage was designed with Victrola’s Wave, Automatic, and Stream turntables in mind, but it will work with any turntable that has a built-in preamp or is connected to an external one. Connectivity options are broad: RCA, optical, USB-C, a 3.5mm AUX input, and a Sub-out for an external subwoofer, plus Bluetooth 6.0 (with A2DP 1.4 and AVRCP 1.6.3 profiles) and Auracast for wireless, per Victrola’s product page.

The USB-C port handles two jobs. Connect it to a PC and the Soundstage becomes a desktop speaker; plug in a USB-C drive (FAT32 format, up to 64GB, MP3 or WAV files only) and it doubles as a standalone player. An optical input means it can also serve as a TV soundbase, reviving the pre-soundbar setup for anyone who wants one.

Auracast support lets the Soundstage broadcast audio to compatible headphones or speakers, or receive a broadcast from a compatible phone. Receiver mode is limited to other Victrola speakers, including the Victrola Tempo Speakers, but the transmitter function is open to any Auracast-compatible device. Activation is a double-press of the control knob or a button on the included remote.

A hidden digital display behind the grille confirms input selection and volume changes. The box also includes a power cord, an RCA cable, the remote, and two AAA batteries, so the unit is ready to use immediately.

Price, Power, and Who It Is For

Power consumption sits at 30W (under 0.5W in standby), with a frequency response of 50 Hz to 20 kHz. The Soundstage launched at CES 2026, where it was demonstrated at the Venetian, and was initially listed at $349.99 for Summer 2026 availability. It now retails at $329.99 at Best Buy and Crutchfield.

For buyers who want the full Victrola ecosystem from the start, a Wave Turntable and Soundstage bundle is available on Victrola’s site at $729.98, reduced from a combined regular price of $829.98, as listed in the Victrola Wave and Tempo announcement.

Powered bookshelf speakers will still beat the Soundstage on stereo separation and imaging. That is a real trade-off. But they will not fit underneath a turntable, and they rarely match the chest-felt bass impact the Soundstage produces at full volume. For anyone building a first vinyl setup in a small flat, or adding a second system in a spare room, the compact frame and wide input range make a strong case. The sharper test comes if Victrola widens Auracast receiver compatibility beyond its own speaker range.