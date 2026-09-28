Garnet Trade Commits $2 Million to Eximus Technology Partnership

Garnet Trade, a company operating in international financial markets, has entered a $2 million technology partnership with Eximus under a strategy to reinforce its technology foundations and improve the digital trading experience. The deal spans work on the CRM infrastructure of Garnet Trade alongside technology projects linked to Garnet Private, a trading interface presented as an alternative to MT5.

London, United Kingdom: Technology now plays a growing part in trading experiences and operational workflows throughout the financial sector, and Garnet Trade is lifting its technology investments to a higher level in response.

The company, through its $2 million deal with Eximus, intends to create a technology ecosystem that is more connected, scalable and prepared for the future, covering both the digital systems used by investors and the infrastructure behind its internal operations.

The partnership is presented as one of the central technology investments behind the international expansion strategy of Garnet Trade.

Garnet Private Takes Centre Stage in the New Investment

Garnet Private is among the main elements of the agreement.

Garnet Private, built by Garnet Trade to offer investors a distinct digital trading experience, is set to serve as an MT5 alternative for trading.

Garnet Trade, via Garnet Private, plans to shape the digital experience investors use to reach financial markets so that it reflects the brand and technology strategy of the company itself.

The development work will concentrate on user experience, technical performance, integration between systems and the capacity to scale.

Garnet Trade regards Garnet Private as more than a fresh trading interface, seeing it instead as a central part of the wider digital ecosystem it intends to build over time.

The Deal Also Covers CRM Infrastructure

The partnership with Eximus also has a second major strand: upgrading the CRM infrastructure of Garnet Trade.

The company, under the terms of the deal, seeks to upgrade the technology supporting operational processes and investor relations, tighten the links between separate systems and put in place a more scalable structure able to handle rising operational demands.

Garnet Trade sees developing its investor-facing digital interfaces together with its back-end operational systems as a significant element of the technology strategy it is pursuing over the long term.

Toni Jovanovski: Garnet Trade Is Putting Money Into Its Future Digital Ecosystem

Toni Jovanovski, CEO of Garnet Trade, said the $2 million deal with Eximus goes beyond an investment in upgrading the existing technology infrastructure of the company, calling it a significant step in the long-term digital transformation strategy of Garnet Trade.

Jovanovski, speaking about the agreement, said:

“We do not view our $2 million agreement with Eximus as simply a technology investment. Through this partnership, we aim to build the foundation for Garnet Trade’s next phase of digital transformation. From our CRM systems to Garnet Private, we want to create a more integrated, scalable and adaptable digital ecosystem across every point where our investors interact with Garnet Trade.”

Jovanovski observed that competition across the financial sector depends more and more not just on the products and services firms provide, but also on the technology and user experience that sit behind them.

“Technology is no longer simply a supporting element in financial services; it has become a fundamental part of the user experience. For this reason, we are developing our technological infrastructure not only around today’s requirements, but also with the scale we aim to achieve in the future in mind. Garnet Private will be one of the most important projects reflecting this approach.”

Technology Foundations to Drive Global Expansion

Garnet Trade presents the Eximus agreement as part of a long-term technology strategy built to underpin its international growth goals.

The company believes that, as its operations extend into different markets, the capacity of its technology infrastructure to scale in step will be a key factor in delivering sustainable growth in the financial sector.

Garnet Trade, in keeping with this strategy, intends to keep investing in its digital infrastructure, especially in system integrations, Garnet Private, CRM systems and trading technologies.

Toni Jovanovski, the CEO, also stressed that the international growth goals and technology investments of the company will keep advancing side by side, with Garnet Trade seeking to build technology infrastructure suited not only to its present operational needs but also to the scale it plans to reach in future.

The $2 million technology deal with Eximus marks a significant step in the strategy of Garnet Trade to build its own digital ecosystem, broaden its investment in trading technologies and back its international operations with stronger, more scalable technology infrastructure.