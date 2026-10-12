Court of Appeal rejects residents’ bid to overturn Drumcree parade ruling

Northern Ireland’s Court of Appeal has rejected a legal challenge by the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition against the Parades Commission’s decision to allow an Orange Order parade through Portadown, with Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruling that the commission had properly handled the police assessment of disorder risk. Reporting on the ruling, BBC News noted that the judges confined their decision strictly to the lawfulness of the commission’s original ruling, not to whether the march itself should take place.

The Lady Chief Justice said the ruling had been reached before the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Sir Chris Bryant, had already banned the parade on 9 October 2026. Dame Siobhan Keegan held that the Parades Commission had given adequate reasons for its decision and had dealt properly with a police assessment on the potential for disorder. ‘This application for leave to appeal has no reasonable prospect of success,’ she said.

How the dispute reached this point

In September 2026, the Parades Commission announced that the planned Orange Order parade down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown could go ahead for the first time since 1998, subject to restrictions including an earlier start time and a reduced number of participants. Residents argued the commission had materially misdirected itself on how it weighed the policing risk when it approved the march.

An initial High Court challenge by the coalition led, in September 2026, to Judge Patricia Smyth issuing an injunction blocking the parade, with the judge stating the ‘long-running dispute has the potential to escalate within Northern Ireland’, according to BBC News. That injunction was later overturned at the Court of Appeal, and the march was ultimately given the go-ahead after three separate legal hearings over the course of 13 hours, BBC News reported.

On the morning of 27 September, up to 1,000 people, including nationalist politicians, blocked the road, preventing Orangemen marching from Drumcree Church. Residents maintained a constant presence on the Garvaghy Road in the days that followed, with police repeatedly stopping further attempts by the Orange Order to walk the route.

The secretary of state’s intervention

The stand-off lasted almost two weeks before Sir Chris Bryant acted. According to an official statement published by the Northern Ireland Office, the PSNI Chief Constable made an application to Sir Chris under Section 9 of the Public Processions (Northern Ireland) Act, requesting a review of the Parades Commission’s determination. Sir Chris then made an order under Section 11 of the same Act, banning the procession. He said he had consulted both the Chief Constable and the Parades Commission before doing so, and acknowledged that the courts had affirmed the Portadown District had a lawful determination from the Parades Commission allowing the procession.

The Chief Constable advised Sir Chris that ‘it would not be possible to enable the procession to happen without a major intervention which would carry an unacceptable risk of serious injury, disorder and a wider contagion effect across Northern Ireland’, according to BBC News. The Guardian described the stand-off as a 13-day impasse between the Orange Order and nationalist residents.

Reactions outside court

Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition spokesperson Breandán Mac Cionnaith said the court ruling was ‘very academic’ given that Sir Chris had already banned the march. He said discussions on whether to pursue further legal action would take place with solicitors. ‘The ban is in place, that’s what we sought, we have prevented the march and we will be back again to prevent further marches,’ he told reporters outside court.

Mac Cionnaith acknowledged there was ‘continued uncertainty’ because the Orange Order would ‘more than likely’ plan other marches along the Garvaghy Road. He also said the Parades Commission would have to ‘provide a full explanation’ for its original decision to allow the march. He expressed hope that changes to the commission in the new year would ‘bring a fresh focus and a fresh view’ to procedures.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said ‘the lawlessness and the lawbreakers have been defeated’ and that ‘the Portadown District had a legal right to walk the Garvaghy Road’. He described the ruling as ‘humiliating’ for the PSNI chief constable and the Northern Ireland Secretary, and said the Orangemen would be challenging Sir Chris Bryant’s ban in court the following week. ‘They have lost twice in the high court, twice in the court of appeal,’ Bryson said of the residents’ coalition.

Separately, an Orange Order challenge to Sir Chris Bryant’s decision to ban the Drumcree parade was delayed at the High Court after PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher was added as a party to the case.