How To Apply For JIO IPO: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can apply for the JIO IPO through a supported broker platform using UPI or through your bank’s ASBA facility once subscriptions open. Before that, you need an active securities account, valid identity details and enough money for your bid.

For a first application, the unfamiliar terms can be more confusing than the form itself. This guide explains what to prepare, how to submit your application and what happens to your money afterwards.

What An IPO Means

An initial public offering, or IPO, is when a company offers its shares to the public for the first time. Each share represents a small ownership stake in the business.

Applying means requesting shares at the issue price. Allotment means receiving shares after applications are processed. These are separate stages, and submitting a valid application does not guarantee an allotment.

When Applications May Open

As of 7 October 2026, reports suggest that Jio Platforms may open its IPO on 21 October, with listing expected on 28 October. These dates remain tentative until officially confirmed.

Jio’s official investor website lists draft offer documents. Check the final red herring prospectus, price announcement and exchange notices for the subscription dates, price band and lot size. The price band is the permitted bidding range; the lot size is the minimum number of shares you can request.

The prospectus also explains the offer’s structure, including whether proceeds reach the company or selling shareholders.

What You Need Before Applying

Keep these ready before the issue opens:

Your PAN must be valid, and your KYC details must be complete.

Your demat account must be active to receive allotted shares electronically.

Your bank account must have enough available money for the application.

Your UPI ID must support IPO mandates if you apply through a broker.

Your registered mobile number and email address must be accessible for updates.

Use your own bank account and UPI ID. Third-party payment details can lead to rejection.

How To Open Your Account

If you already hold an active account, skip this section. Otherwise, start early because verification can take time.

Choose a SEBI-registered depository participant, such as a bank or broker offering this service. Check its account maintenance and transaction charges. Enter your PAN, contact details, address and other information requested in the application form. Submit accepted identity and address proofs, bank details and your signature as required. Complete the provider’s verification and signing process. Online providers may use video verification and electronic signatures. Wait for approval, then save your account identifiers and check that the details match your records.

A demat account stores shares. A trading account lets you buy or sell them on an exchange. Providers often offer both together, but their purposes differ.

Applying Through A Broker Using UPI

Step 1: Open The IPO Section

Log in to your broker’s official app or website. Find the IPO section and open the Jio Platforms offer when it becomes available for bidding.

Read the offer details before proceeding. Check the issuer’s name, opening and closing dates, available investor categories and the minimum application amount.

Step 2: Select Your Category

For a mainboard IPO, an application worth up to ₹2 lakh falls within the retail individual investor category. Applications above that amount fall outside retail.

The UPI application limit for individual investors is ₹5 lakh. This payment limit does not raise the retail category ceiling to ₹5 lakh.

Step 3: Enter The Quantity And Price

Enter the number of shares in multiples of the announced lot size. Calculate your budget using the upper end of the price band.

For example, if a hypothetical IPO has a lot of 20 shares and an upper price of ₹500, one lot requires ₹10,000. These figures are illustrative, not Jio’s announced terms.

Retail applicants can usually select the cut-off option in a book-built offer. This means accepting the final issue price within the announced band. A specific bid below that final price will be ineligible for allotment.

Step 4: Submit Your Details

Enter your supported UPI ID and review the application. Confirm the investor category, quantity, price choice and account details before submitting.

Save the application number. Submit only one application per PAN within the same category; using two broker apps does not create two valid chances.

Step 5: Approve The Fund Block

Open your UPI app and find the IPO mandate request. A mandate authorises your bank to block the application amount and debit the amount payable if shares are allotted.

Check the request details and approve it using your UPI PIN. Follow the applicable mandate deadline and any earlier broker submission deadline.

Confirm that the mandate succeeded and the funds were blocked. If the request fails or never arrives, contact your broker promptly while applications remain open.

Applying Through Your Bank Instead

ASBA stands for Application Supported by Blocked Amount. Participating banks offer it through supported online banking services or designated branches.

Open the bank’s IPO or ASBA section, select the offer, enter your PAN and securities account details, and fill in your bid. Review the amount and authorise the block through the bank’s process.

This route does not require a separate UPI approval. Your money remains in your bank account, although the blocked amount cannot be spent.

What Happens After Submission

Check allotment through the registrar’s official website when results become available. The registrar processes applications and maintains allotment records.

If shares are allotted, the payable amount is debited, and the shares are credited to your account. Any unused amount is unblocked. If you receive no shares, the full application amount is released.

If funds remain blocked after the scheduled release, raise the issue with your bank and provide the application number and mandate reference for tracing.

Before applying for the JIO IPO, read the business risks, financial statements and proposed use of funds. Keep your application within a budget you can afford: the share price can fall after listing, even when public interest is strong.