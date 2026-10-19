How the English Chamber Orchestra Royal Gala 2026 United Royalty, Business and the Arts to Support the Orchestra and Its Charitable Mission

With HRH Princess Katarina, Lady de Silva, as Guest of Honour, the evening celebrated the Orchestra’s musical legacy and sought support for its next generation of artists and audiences.

LONDON, 18 October 2026 – The English Chamber Orchestra brought together an international community of business leaders, diplomats, philanthropists, royalty and cultural figures at its Royal Gala Fundraiser 2026, held at Banqueting House, Whitehall, on Saturday, 17 October.

With HRH Princess Katarina, Lady de Silva, as Guest of Honour, the Gala combined live orchestral performances with a candlelit dinner, awards and a silent auction. The evening centred on building support for the Orchestra’s artistic future, its community and education work, and opportunities for emerging musicians.

The English Chamber Orchestra, whose Patron is His Majesty King Charles III, has held a distinctive place in British musical life for more than six decades. The Gala connected that heritage with an international network of supporters and partners, encouraging long-term relationships capable of sustaining its work on stage and in communities.

Guests gathered for a red-carpet arrival, followed by a champagne and caviar reception in the Undercroft before proceeding to the Main Hall for dinner and performances beneath the Rubens ceiling. With violinist John Mills as director, the musical programme featured Vivaldi, Handel, Grieg, Mozart, Vaughan Williams and Holst, reflecting the breadth of the ECO’s repertoire and recording history. The evening concluded with after-dinner cocktails and conversation in the Undercroft.

In his message for the Gala, James Rutherford, Chief Executive of the English Chamber Orchestra, said:

“Looking ahead, we want to build on everything that makes the English Chamber Orchestra special; bringing extraordinary music to more people, creating exciting new partnerships and opening doors for the next generation of musicians. Through our performances, education and community programmes, we will continue to find new ways to connect with audiences, inspire young talent and share the joy of music across the UK and around the world.”

Close Encounters: Education and Community at the Core of the Fundraising Message

The fundraising message centred on widening access to music and supporting its future. Between 2024 and 2026, the ECO’s award-winning Close Encounters community and education programme delivered 65 UK school-based projects, engaged more than 5,000 young participants and presented over 20 bespoke concert performances for young people.

Through lasting partnerships with schools and communities, Close Encounters brings music to life for children and young people, creating memorable, hands-on experiences that spark curiosity, build confidence and inspire creativity. From hearing world-class musicians perform to discovering the excitement of composing and making music themselves, children are encouraged to explore, express themselves and experience the joy of music.

New Horizons: A Professional Pathway for Emerging Musicians

The Gala also highlighted New Horizons, scheduled to launch formally in autumn 2027. The programme will offer emerging musicians and composers a two-year pathway from education into professional life through mentoring, workshops, rehearsals, performances, commissions and career development.

HSH Dr Donatus, Prince of Hohenzollern ISM, Trustee and Chair of the Friends of the English Chamber Orchestra, delivered the opening address on behalf of the trustees, whose board also comprises Chairman Hugh MacDougald, Christian Rutherford and John Thurgood.

Later in the evening, in her message for the occasion, HRH Princess Katarina, Lady de Silva, said:

“I am especially passionate about giving children and young people opportunities to experience the arts, to discover music and to develop their own creativity. Music education can open a child’s imagination, build confidence and introduce them to a world of possibility.”

Partners and Philanthropy Awards

The Gala was supported by TrinityBridge, Principal Gold Partner; Orient Express, Gold Partner; ATARATMA London, Silver Partner; Eton Holdings, Bronze Partner; Generation by Kiera and Spencer Chaplin, Spirits Partner; and Danbury Ridge, Wine Partner. All six received awards recognising their contributions to the English Chamber Orchestra’s mission and its artistic and charitable work. Full details of all partners and sponsors are listed at the ECO Royal Gala 2026 sponsors and partners page.

The Orchestra also congratulates Ekin-Su, HSH Dr Donatus, Prince of Hohenzollern ISM, Ishani Bhoola and Nadiya Bychkova, who received philanthropy awards in recognition of their support for its mission.

Elvijs Plugis, Event Director and International Advisory Board member of the English Chamber Orchestra, led the Gala’s organisation, partnership development and delivery through Sigulp, working with the ECO team and event collaborators.

In his Gala message, Elvijs Plugis said:

“We are connecting artistic excellence with enterprise, influence and international relationships – not simply to create an exceptional evening, but to build partnerships that can strengthen the Orchestra’s future for generations to come.”

How to Support the Orchestra Going Forward

Support for the Orchestra continues beyond the Gala through major giving, the ECO 1960 Circle, chair sponsorship, annual patronage and individual donations. The wider annual fundraising goal is £1 million across community and education, emerging talent, international touring, and artistic and organisational development. Those wishing to support the orchestra and its charitable mission can find further information and contribution options at englishchamberorchestra.com.

Acknowledging Our Partners and Supporters

The English Chamber Orchestra extends its thanks to all the partners, sponsors and supporters who helped make the Royal Gala Fundraiser 2026 possible:

TrinityBridge – Principal Gold Partner

Orient Express – Gold Partner

ATARATMA London – Silver Partner

Eton Holdings – Bronze Partner

Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports – Alliance Partner

Generation by Kiera and Spencer Chaplin – Spirits Partner

Danbury Ridge – Wine Partner

Sigulp – Strategic Growth Partner

Empire Caviar – Caviar Partner

Hideaways – Prize Partner

Jumblebee – Auction Partner

Songtradr – Patron Table

Country & Town House – Media Partner

Getty Images – Media

Recsy – Patron

H.R. Owen Rolls-Royce – Collaborator

Justerini & Brooks – Prize Partner

Special thanks also go to London AIM Ltd and Yuejiao Yuan.

The Orchestra also thanks its musicians, trustees, advisory board, staff and event teams, including Rebeca Riofrio and Art Infusion TV; Lara Accison and LALDN Productions; Master of Ceremonies James Hasler; the Banqueting House and HRP Event Productions teams; Lavender Green; Foodbydish; and Ian Calow of Calow Design.

Media Enquiries, Photographs and Interviews

Elvijs Plugis

Board Member & Event Director – English Chamber Orchestra

elvijs.plugis@englishchamberorchestra.co.uk

+44 (0)7549 945392