Search has become harder for small businesses in Dubai. Competition for local terms is intense, Google’s results now share space with AI-generated answers, and many SEO packages still sell rankings for terms nobody searches. We compared Dubai SEO agencies on what they actually deliver for small and medium-sized businesses and picked six worth shortlisting.

1. WebBox

WebBox is our top choice for an SEO agency in Dubai for SMEs because it treats technical, on-page and off-page SEO as one system rather than selling them as separate packages. The Dubai-based team describes itself as a small group of SEO consultants working for businesses in the UK, the US, Europe and the Gulf, and its service starts by fixing whatever stops Google crawling and trusting a site before moving on to content and links.

Its published scope includes a full technical audit and fixes, keyword and intent mapping for every important page, on-page optimisation, a content plan, internal linking and site architecture, links from real publications, local SEO and support for site migrations. Reporting is framed around revenue rather than rankings alone, which suits owner-managed businesses that need to see enquiries, not charts.

WebBox has also built its offer around visibility in AI answers, an area it calls generative engine optimisation, so sites are structured to be cited by tools such as ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews as well as ranked in standard results. For businesses targeting customers in specific parts of the city, its local SEO guide for Dubai sets out how Google Business Profiles, reviews and location pages work together.

Best for: SMEs that want technical SEO, content and links run as one plan, with AI search covered.

2. Digital Gravity

Digital Gravity has been working in Dubai since 2014 and runs SEO alongside web design and development. Its SEO service covers technical work, content, local and Arabic SEO, and the agency says it has received multiple MENA Search Awards. It offers a free audit and roadmap on the first call, according to its website.

Its Arabic and multilingual capability is a clear advantage for businesses that need to rank in both languages.

Best for: brands that need Arabic and English SEO under one roof.

3. SEO Tech Experts

SEO Tech Experts is a Dubai agency that says it has more than 17 years of SEO experience and positions itself around SEO, answer engine optimisation and generative engine optimisation. It says it was named Dubai’s Best SEO and Digital Marketing Agency at the Impact Leadership Global Awards in 2025 and lists clients across Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah and other districts.

The agency’s emphasis on local, district-level rankings makes it relevant for service businesses such as clinics, contractors and fit-out firms.

Best for: local service businesses competing on area-based searches.

4. United SEO

United SEO offers SEO alongside social media marketing and website design and says it has more than ten years of experience. The agency states it has more than 450 reviews on Google and has generated over AED 100 million in sales for its clients, with work for real estate developments among its published projects.

It suits businesses that want SEO bundled with other digital marketing services from a single local supplier.

Best for: SMEs that want SEO, social media and web design from one agency.

5. Pentagon SEO Dubai

Pentagon SEO Dubai, operating at pentamedia.ae, sells packaged SEO services aimed at cost-conscious businesses. The company says it holds ISO 27001:2022 certification, serves more than 2,000 clients and has received awards including recognition in the World SEO Awards 2025 and the MEA Business Awards 2025.

Its fixed packages make budgeting simple, which can suit small firms starting out with SEO for the first time.

Best for: businesses that prefer fixed-price SEO packages.

6. SEO.ae

SEO.ae is a Dubai SEO and digital marketing company that says it has more than 12 years of experience managing SEO for Gulf-based clients. It produces Arabic and English content and campaigns adapted to local audiences, with a focus on lead generation and cost per lead.

Best for: Gulf businesses focused on lead generation from search.

How we chose

We considered agencies with an office in Dubai that rank for competitive SEO searches themselves, publish a clear scope of work and serve small and medium-sized clients. Facts above are taken from each agency’s own published information as of October 2026. We gave more weight to agencies that start with technical fixes and report on enquiries and revenue, and to those preparing clients for AI-generated search results, because that is where search is heading for local businesses.

What good SEO looks like for an SME in 2026

For most small businesses, SEO now has three jobs. The site has to be technically sound, so Google can crawl and index every important page quickly. Each page has to answer a specific search clearly, in the words customers actually use. And the business has to be mentioned and linked by other credible sites, which is what convinces both Google and AI tools that it is worth citing. An agency that only does one of these will struggle to move results on its own, which is why we favoured agencies that cover all three.

Questions to ask before you hire

Ask any SEO agency for a written audit before you commit, a list of the exact pages and searches it will target, and how it will report results each month. Be wary of guaranteed rankings and of link packages with no named publications. Businesses that want a second opinion on their current site can start with WebBox.