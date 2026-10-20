Detection Technology launches AVA Zero, a lower-cost dual-energy X-ray detector for metro and rail security scanners

Detection Technology, the Finnish X-ray detector maker listed in Helsinki, announced AVA Zero on 20 October 2026, a dual-energy line detector for entry-level urban security systems. The company said the product is designed to help scanner manufacturers lower system costs while keeping the image quality needed to protect people.

The stock exchange release was issued at 10:00 Finnish time and has been carried by the Finanznachrichten financial news service under the headline “Detection Technology launches AVA Zero: A cost-efficient dual-energy X-ray detector for urban security”.

What the detector is for

According to the company, AVA Zero is aimed at transmissive X-ray security scanners used in applications such as metros, train stations and critical structures. It described the target as the high-volume urban security market, where cost efficiency, reliable imaging performance and straightforward integration are essential.

A transmissive scanner passes X-rays through an item, such as a bag, and a line of detectors records what comes out the other side. Dual-energy detectors record the X-rays at a low and a high energy level, and comparing the two helps a system tell materials apart, for example organic substances from metals.

The “sandwich” design

At the core of AVA Zero, the company said, is a compact dual-energy design that integrates low- and high-energy detection on a single printed circuit board (PCB). It said this “sandwich” architecture improves registration accuracy between the low- and high-energy signals, requires less installation space and reduces material use by 20%.

Detection Technology said the simpler construction supports cost efficiency and a smaller material footprint “while maintaining uncompromised image quality”.

“AVA Zero’s concise design enables more accurate low- and high-energy registration, better cost efficiency and a reduced material footprint,” said Tomi Fält, Director of Product Management at Detection Technology. “The combination of competitive pricing, reliable image quality and straightforward integration makes it an attractive solution for high-volume urban security applications.”

Part of the AVA family

The company said AVA Zero builds on its modular platform approach, using the same readout and one DT SDK, its software development kit. It said this supports integration across different system configurations and draws on its global service network. AVA Zero is available in volume quantities, it added.

It sits within the AVA family, which the company describes as Advanced, Versatile and Affordable: an off-the-shelf, modular line scan detector series for security and industrial X-ray imaging. The company said the range covers applications from value-level urban security and high-speed aviation to advanced mining and sorting.

The family was introduced a year earlier. Trade title Source Security reported on 16 October 2025 that Detection Technology had launched AVA as a modular series for security and industrial use, spanning entry-level urban security to advanced mining and sorting. According to that report, the dual-energy design in the original AVA line places two scintillator layers and a filter on one circuit board, which the company said reduces material use by 40%. Source Security also quoted Fält saying that customers could achieve “cost savings of up to 50% without compromising imaging performance” in the value segment. Both figures are the company’s own claims.

The market and the company’s position

Security screening is a sizeable market. Allied Market Research, in a release published on 4 August 2023, valued the global X-ray security screening market at about $3.4 billion in 2022 and forecast about $8.3 billion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 9.4%. It said the transit segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of 2022 revenue and was expected to grow fastest, at 10.05% a year. Other research firms publish different estimates, and the Allied figures cover transit generally rather than metro and rail checkpoints alone.

Detection Technology describes itself as a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security and industrial applications, with sites in Finland, China, France, India and the US. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker DETEC.

In its financial statements review for 2025, published on 5 February 2026, the company reported net sales of EUR 101.0 million, down 6.0% from EUR 107.5 million in 2024. Sales of security applications fell 22.8% to EUR 35.7 million from EUR 46.3 million, while medical applications rose 10.6% to EUR 46.7 million from EUR 42.2 million. EBITA was EUR 9.3 million, or 9.2% of net sales, compared with EUR 14.9 million, or 13.9%, a year earlier.

The release did not give a price for AVA Zero, the names of any customers, or a date for when scanners using it will reach the market.