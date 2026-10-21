Benin named in four categories at the Africa Tourism Awards 2026 as public voting runs to 29 October

Benin has been nominated in four categories at the Africa Tourism Awards 2026, and the public can vote until Thursday 29 October 2026. The awards’ official website lists the country among the nominees in each of the four.

Where Benin appears

According to the nominee lists on the Africa Tourism Awards website, Benin is named in these categories:

– **Country Destination of the Year**, which Benin’s Country Brand Manager, Jean-Wilfried Kemajou, referred to as Tourism Destination of the Year in his announcement. Benin is listed alongside Angola, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania. – **Cultural Destination of the Year**, where the other nominees are Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe. – **Tourism Board of the Year**, with Benin Tourism listed alongside the Egyptian Tourism Authority, Kenya Tourism Board, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, Moroccan National Tourist Office, Namibia Tourism Board, National Tourist Board of Sierra Leone, Rwanda Development Board, Seychelles Tourism Board and Tourism Ethiopia. – **Tourism Video of the Year**, with the entry “Explore Benin, A World of Wonders”. Rival entries include “Plains & Peaks of Rwanda”, “South Africa’s G20 Signature Story” and “Madagascar Uncharted: Beyond the Baobabs”.

Mr Kemajou’s announcement said the nominations recognise Benin’s rich cultural heritage and growing international profile as a tourism destination, and highlight ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the country and showcase its attractions to travellers across Africa and around the world. It invited the public to vote for Benin in each of the four categories.

How the awards are decided

The awards’ How We Judge page says the ten nominees with the most nominations in each category are shortlisted, and that the secretariat reviews the shortlist against published criteria. Final scores combine three components: a judges’ panel (40%), the Balearica Awards College (40%) and the public vote (20%), with scores normalised and aggregated.

The voting page says voting closes on Thursday 29 October 2026 and that public votes make up 20% of each finalist’s score.

The awards organisers’ event details page says the gala will be held on Sunday 1 November 2026 at the Hilton London Canary Wharf, with presentations across 33 categories. The ceremony begins with a red carpet reception at 6pm and the gala dinner and awards at 7.30pm.

Benin’s recent tourism profile

The nominations come in the same month as another announcement linked to Benin’s tourism sector. The Benin government said on 18 October 2026 that the country will host the first African edition of the Black Travel Summit, an international event for Afro-descendant tourism professionals, in Cotonou in 2027. According to that government statement, the choice was announced on 17 October 2026 at the Black Travel Awards gala in Milwaukee in the United States, and the summit is being organised in partnership with Bénin Tourisme. No date for the summit was given.

The government said the event aims to strengthen Benin’s appeal to Afro-descendant audiences, promote its tourism offer internationally and build new collaborations between Africa and its diaspora.

Other categories

The Africa Tourism Awards cover 33 categories across hospitality, transport and travel services, media, destinations and industry icons, according to the awards’ category page. Winners will be announced at the London ceremony on 1 November.