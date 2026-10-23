CredResolve, CogniSwitch and VyaptIX win Blackbaud’s first Social Good Startup Program in India, run with T-Hub

Blackbaud has named CredResolve, CogniSwitch and VyaptIX as the three winners of the first India edition of its Social Good Startup Program, a 12-week accelerator delivered with Hyderabad-based T-Hub. Aczen and DOMDOG were recognised as runners-up, the Nasdaq-listed software company (NASDAQ: BLKB) said in a statement dated 22 October 2026.

How the programme worked

According to Blackbaud, the programme attracted 135 applications and connected selected Indian startups with Blackbaud product and engineering expertise. Their task was to build integrations addressing defined challenges across education, financial management, fintech and fundraising.

Blackbaud said fifteen startups were invited to pitch and eight were selected. Seven completed the full programme and presented final solutions. Five companies were recognised: three winners and two runners-up.

The company said the India edition adapted its established global Social Good Startup Program into a faster, challenge-led format. Unlike the broader 12-month global experience, participating startups began with defined product challenges and worked with dedicated Blackbaud engineers and product managers across four pillars within the 12 weeks. Blackbaud said the startups received mentorship, technical access, structured integration support and exposure to its global ecosystem.

The winners and runners-up

Blackbaud named the three winners and the work for which each was recognised:

– **CredResolve:** educational payment revenue acceleration. – **CogniSwitch:** investment pool accounting for foundations. – **VyaptIX:** accelerated payment integrations for developers.

Aczen and DOMDOG were recognised as runners-up for the strength of their integrations, Blackbaud said.

The winning prize combined a cash reward to support the startups’ continued development with the opportunity for select startups to attend Blackbaud’s annual customer conference, bbcon 2026. Blackbaud did not disclose the size of the cash reward.

bbcon 2026 and the closing event

Blackbaud said winners CogniSwitch and VyaptIX, together with runner-up DOMDOG, took part in the Innovation Hub at bbcon 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. The company said they showed their solutions at the Social Good Startup Program booth, presented to focused groups and met Blackbaud product leaders and members of the wider social impact technology community.

After returning from the conference, the participating startups joined the wider cohort and Blackbaud teams for a closing celebration at T-Hub in Hyderabad on 13 October, Blackbaud said. The event recognised the people and organisations that contributed to the first India edition.

Blackbaud said it will keep working with the recognised startups to identify enablement opportunities, increase their visibility and build connections. It added that lessons from the first India edition will inform discussions about how future cohorts in India could develop.

What Blackbaud’s executives said

Jennifer Willson, Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Blackbaud India, said: “India’s engineering and startup ecosystems bring together exceptional technical depth, entrepreneurial thinking and the ability to innovate at speed. This program created a meaningful opportunity to apply those strengths to real challenges facing the social impact sector, while giving participating startups and Blackbaud teams the opportunity to build, learn and test new ideas together.”

Rajiv Gajria, Vice President and Managing Director, Blackbaud India, said: “The response to the first India edition demonstrates the maturity and ambition of the startup ecosystem here. By connecting founders with defined product challenges and dedicated Blackbaud product and engineering teams, we created a genuine two-way learning experience. Startups gained access to global expertise and opportunities, while our teams gained new insights and a closer understanding of the innovation emerging from India.”

About the programme and the partners

Blackbaud describes its Social Good Startup Program as a tech accelerator designed to support diverse, early-stage software companies whose solutions address challenges that matter to the social impact community. The company says it connects startups with technology mentorship and access to its global network serving nonprofits, foundations, corporations and educational institutions.

T-Hub describes itself on its website as “the World’s largest home for Startups”, saying it has democratised access for more than 10,000 startups.

Blackbaud’s India operation is recent. The Week carried a wire report on 14 November 2025 that the company had opened an office in HITEC City, Hyderabad’s technology corridor. The report said the office would focus on upgrading Blackbaud’s products through AI, cloud-native development and data modernisation across fundraising, financial management, corporate social responsibility and education management software.