Tallinn, Gdańsk, Riga, Bratislava and Vilnius named Europe’s most underrated Christmas markets by travel firm eShores

Travel company eShores has named Tallinn, Gdańsk, Riga, Bratislava and Vilnius as five underrated European Christmas markets, ranked by how often people search for them each month. The firm says the cities offer festive atmosphere with fewer crowds than better-known destinations such as Vienna and Prague.

According to eShores, the five were chosen “based on their festive charm and growing search interest”. The firm did not say in its announcement which search terms, countries or tools lay behind the monthly figures.

The five markets, as ranked by eShores

eShores gave these monthly search figures and descriptions:

– **Tallinn, Estonia (10,000 monthly searches):** The firm describes a market set in the city’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, with traditional craft stalls and Estonian festive treats. – **Gdańsk, Poland (8,000 monthly searches):** eShores says the market sits in the restored Old Town, with artisan stalls selling handmade decorations, jewellery and local products. It names pierogi, smoked cheeses and warming winter drinks among the food on offer, and says the coastal location sets it apart from many Central European markets. – **Riga, Latvia (7,000 monthly searches):** The firm says the market is set among Art Nouveau architecture and historic squares, with local craftspeople selling handmade ornaments, knitwear and gifts, plus seasonal entertainment and performances. – **Bratislava, Slovakia (5,000 monthly searches):** eShores says the market typically draws smaller crowds and spreads across several historic squares in the city centre, with locally made crafts and Slovak winter food including roasted meats, pastries and hot drinks. – **Vilnius, Lithuania (2,000 monthly searches):** The firm describes a market centred on Cathedral Square and the city’s Christmas tree display, in a city with lower visitor numbers than some busier Christmas destinations.

What eShores said

Gavin Lapidus, founder of eShores, said: “Many travellers automatically think of destinations like Vienna or Prague when planning a Christmas market break, but some of Europe’s most memorable festive experiences can be found in lesser-known cities. These markets offer a fantastic opportunity to experience local culture, enjoy traditional food and drink, and soak up a magical festive atmosphere without the crowds often found in more famous destinations.”

eShores describes itself as an online travel agent and tour operator, founded in 2007 and based in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, that specialises in luxury and tailor-made multi-centre holidays.

Official 2026 dates, city by city

The dates below come from each city’s own tourism or cultural pages, not from eShores.

**Tallinn.** The Visit Tallinn Christmas page says: “This year, the Christmas Market will take place from November 20, 2026 to January 6, 2027.” The page says the lights of the Christmas tree in Town Hall Square are lit on the first Sunday of Advent.

**Vilnius.** The city’s tourism site, Go Vilnius, says the festive season “will officially open on 28 November with the Christmas Tree Lighting”. It lists the Christmas Market in Cathedral Square as running from 28 November to 27 December 2026. The same page gives 28 November to 6 January for the Christmas train through the Old Town, and says a Christmas Run takes place on 5 December.

**Bratislava.** The Bratislava Culture and Information Centre lists the Christmas market as running from 27 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 on Franciscan Square, Main Square and Primate Square. According to the page, the festival opens with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Main Square, which also marks the start of the main market.

**Riga.** The 2026 dates for the Old Town Christmas Market are not yet announced on the city’s website. Its event page still carried the previous season’s dates, 28 November 2025 to 4 January 2026.

**Gdańsk.** The city’s Christmas fair page still covered the 2025 fair, saying visitors could attend until 23 December, and the 2026 dates are not yet announced there.