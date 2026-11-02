Food Standards Agency recruits five members for Northern Ireland advisory committee

The Food Standards Agency is recruiting five new members for the Northern Ireland Food Advisory Committee, with applications closing at 4pm on 27 November 2026.

The committee, known as NIFAC, is an independent advisory body to the FSA. It advises the agency on food and feed issues, with particular emphasis on Northern Ireland, and is chaired by Anthony Harbinson, the FSA Board Member for Northern Ireland.

Its remit covers Northern Ireland elements linked to the work of the FSA as defined in the Food Standards Act 1999. The FSA is an independent, non-ministerial department established in 2000.

Over the last 12 months the committee has advised on the future of food regulation, food crime, the role of science and surveillance in FSA decision making, and Lough Neagh. It holds meetings and site visits across Northern Ireland and engages directly with stakeholders.

Harbinson said the role offered a chance to “ensure that Northern Ireland perspectives are reflected in the FSA’s work.”

He said members would contribute to discussions on some of the most important issues affecting the food system, working alongside “a diverse group of experts” and using their expertise to help advise on policy.

The FSA is looking for applicants with experience in one or more of these areas:

the food industry, from agricultural to retail

farming

public health

consumer interests

environmental health

nutrition

food or agricultural science and education

public policy development

Interviews are expected to take place on 6, 7 and 8 January 2027, and appointments are expected to be confirmed in February 2027. Full application details and the form are available from the FSA, and the recruitment notice sets out the deadline.

Separately, on 1 October FSA officials attended the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for Health for an evidence session on the agency’s role and work, where questions focused on Lough Neagh, the FSA’s sampling programme and dietary health.

In July the FSA and the Department of Health launched a public consultation on restricting the promotion of products high in fat, sugar and salt in Northern Ireland.

It seeks views from businesses, trade associations, public health organisations, local councils, consumer groups and members of the public, and similar measures have already been implemented in England, Wales and Scotland.

On 2 July FSA officials briefed the same Assembly committee on draft Feed and Food Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments and Revocations) Regulations, which provide for enforcement of existing requirements on adding vitamins, minerals and other substances to food, and on total diet replacement for weight control.

MLAs were content for the legislation to proceed.

The FSA has also analysed 57 sausage rolls from food-to-go businesses, finding an average of 398 calories, 11.6g of saturated fat and 1.7g of salt per roll, according to its latest report to the committee.