Editorial and Advertising Policy

Last updated: 26 September 2026

News Anyway is committed to accurate, fair and responsible journalism. This policy sets out the principles and standards that guide what we publish, including how we handle contributed and paid-for content.

1) Accuracy and Integrity

We strive to ensure all information we publish is factually accurate, verified and up to date .

. Sources are evaluated for reliability and, where possible, we seek more than one confirmation.

Errors, when identified, are corrected promptly and transparently.

2) Independence and Impartiality

Editorial decisions are made independently of commercial, political or personal interests .

. Sponsored and contributed content is clearly labelled to distinguish it from our own editorial content.

We aim to provide balanced coverage that gives voice to a range of perspectives.

3) Transparency and Accountability

Articles carry a byline to show authorship and accountability.

When an article is updated or corrected, we add a note to inform readers.

We welcome feedback, clarifications and corrections from readers through our Contact page.

4) Ethics and Responsibility

We report with respect, fairness and without discrimination .

. Sensitive topics are handled with care to avoid harm while respecting the public’s right to know.

We do not knowingly publish false or misleading information.

5) Editorial Independence from Advertising

Our editorial team works separately from our advertising and commercial activity.

Editorial content is not influenced by advertisers, sponsors or partners.

Any conflict of interest is disclosed openly.

6) Plagiarism and Originality

All published work must be original or properly attributed to its source.

or properly attributed to its source. We do not tolerate plagiarism and use editorial checks to prevent it.

7) Diversity and Inclusivity

We are committed to inclusive reporting that reflects the communities we serve.

that reflects the communities we serve. We seek to highlight voices from different backgrounds, communities and regions.

8) Privacy and Sensitivity

We respect the privacy of individuals unless disclosure is clearly in the public interest.

We avoid unnecessary intrusion into personal grief or distress.

We comply with applicable laws on privacy and data protection.

9) Corrections Policy

Readers may report errors through our Contact page.

Significant factual corrections are made in the original article with a clear note of correction.

Minor changes, such as typographical errors, may be corrected without formal notice.

10) Contributed and Paid-for Content

News Anyway publishes articles from our own editorial team and from third-party contributors. Articles marked “Contributed content” are written by a third party, who may have paid a placement fee for publication. They are published because our editors judged them relevant and useful to readers; they do not necessarily reflect the views of News Anyway.

are written by a third party, who may have paid a placement fee for publication. They are published because our editors judged them relevant and useful to readers; they do not necessarily reflect the views of News Anyway. What we check. Every contributed article is checked before publication for originality (plagiarism screening), accuracy of stated facts and figures, suitability for our readers and compliance with our content rules. Links included by contributors are reviewed for relevance and safety and are re-checked after publication.

Every contributed article is checked before publication for originality (plagiarism screening), accuracy of stated facts and figures, suitability for our readers and compliance with our content rules. Links included by contributors are reviewed for relevance and safety and are re-checked after publication. What we do not accept. Content promoting pharmaceuticals, adult services, weapons, payday loans, essay writing services or schemes promising guaranteed returns; content that is misleading, defamatory or infringes copyright; and any topic outside the site’s editorial scope.

Content promoting pharmaceuticals, adult services, weapons, payday loans, essay writing services or schemes promising guaranteed returns; content that is misleading, defamatory or infringes copyright; and any topic outside the site’s editorial scope. Advertising. Placement fees do not buy editorial endorsement. Our editorial team keeps the right to edit, decline or remove any contributed article. If you believe a contributed article is inaccurate or breaches this policy, please tell us through our Contact page.

11) Contact

For questions or feedback about this policy, please get in touch through our Contact page.