Where is the love? Black Eyed Peas and Mabel to headline at the LooseFest Music Festival
Featuring ‘Good Luck’, the brilliant new single from Mabel, Jax Jones & Galantis, Mabel said; “‘Good Luck’ is the empowering song you need when getting ready to go out: when you’re feeling low about someone, and your friends will take you out to get that person off your mind.”
Joel Corry, the incredible DJ and ‘master on the decks’ had 2020’s longest running consecutive No.1 single with ‘Head & Heart’ featuring MNEK. Featuring on MTV UK and the reality show Geordie Shore, he regularly tours across the UK, Europe and Australia.
Simon Sykes, one of the founding members of LooseFest said. “The LooseFest team have a wide span of festival, event and food experiences and this year’s music festival will be the biggest we’ve ever put on. A range of day and weekend tickets are available, along with VIP and student options.”
The full line-up:-
SATURDAY 30TH JULY
Open Air Arena
Black Eyed Peas, Joel Corry, Paul Woolford, Clean Bandit, Example, Jess Bays, Low Steppa, Shane Codd, Young T & Bugsy.
Glitterbox
Peverell, Dimitri from Paris, DJ Spen, Mousse T.,Roger Sanchez, Sophie Lloyd, Spiller.
Kaluki
Patrick Topping, Alisha, Manda Moor, Pirate Copy, Solardo, Sorley, Waff, Yousef.
Lovedough Marquee
French the Kid, Switchotr, Kenny Allstar, Jbee, Simba, Bl4ckstar, Dee, Cueball, Dawkins, Etchells, Jamal, Mwangi, Sourboy
SUNDAY 31ST JULY
Open Air Arena
Mabel, AJ Tracey, Disciples, DJ Fresh, Ferreck Dawn, Jonas Blue, Luude, Sigala
Repopulate Mars
Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick, Christoph, Detlef, Latmun, Lee Foss, Maine, Kaliki, Manda Moor, Sorely.
Worried About Henry
Wilkinson (DJ set featuring.AD-API), Hybrid Minds featuring Tempza, Bru-C, Kings of the Rollers & INJA, Bou & Haribo, K-Motionz & IC3. AMA & IC3, Kara, Kaz, GH B2B JTD;
Mixtape Marquee
Tinchy Stryder, Andy Whitby, Flip n Fill with MC Keyes, Ian Van Dahl, Joey G, Olley James, Phats & Small, Ultrabeat (hosted by MC Finchy, Silkey & Lukey P).
One of the founding members of LooseFest, Dean Saunders said; “We’ve been excited to release this for a while now and hopefully the full lineup shows everyone our vision for LooseFest and how incredible we want the WHOLE weekend to be”.