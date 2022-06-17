Friday, June 17, 2022
31 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Where is the love? Black Eyed Peas and Mabel to headline at the LooseFest Music Festival

Post Views: 90

The Black Eyed Peas and Mabel are set to headline at the LooseFest summer 2022 music festival on the 30 and 31st July.  Mixing together international headliners, retro, pop, disco, tech house and ‘under-the-radar’ buzz acts including Low Steppa, Paul Woolford, Tinchy Sryder, Joel Corry, Jonas Blue, Sigala, Wilkinson, Disciples, DJ Steps, Example and French the Kid, in total over 90 music acts will perform across multiple all-weather stages.  Festival goers can expect a carnival with ferris wheel, a food village featuring multiple food offerings overseen by a top chef, VIP areas and posh loos.  The coveted two day bash is expected to attract up to 60,000 people, which promises huge festival production.

Featuring ‘Good Luck’, the brilliant new single from Mabel, Jax Jones & Galantis, Mabel said; “‘Good Luck’ is the empowering song you need when getting ready to go out: when you’re feeling low about someone, and your friends will take you out to get that person off your mind.”

Joel Corry, the incredible DJ and ‘master on the decks’ had 2020’s longest running consecutive No.1 single with ‘Head & Heart’ featuring MNEK.  Featuring on MTV UK and the reality show Geordie Shore, he regularly tours across the UK, Europe and Australia.

Simon Sykes, one of the founding members of LooseFest said. “The LooseFest team have a wide span of festival, event and food experiences and this year’s music festival will be the biggest we’ve ever put on.   A range of day and weekend tickets are available, along with VIP and student options.” 

Follow all the latest LooseFest updates on their socials channels:

 

Instagram – @loosefest

Facebook – @loosefestuk

Twitter – @loosefest

www.loosefest.co.uk

When will the LooseFest set times be released?  The full LooseFest set times will be released in early July.  Here’s a rundown of the weekend schedule and different stage sets.

The full line-up:-

SATURDAY 30TH JULY 

Open Air Arena 

Black Eyed Peas, Joel Corry, Paul Woolford, Clean Bandit, Example, Jess Bays, Low Steppa, Shane Codd, Young T & Bugsy.

Glitterbox

Peverell, Dimitri from Paris, DJ Spen, Mousse T.,Roger Sanchez, Sophie Lloyd, Spiller.

Kaluki

Patrick Topping, Alisha, Manda Moor, Pirate Copy, Solardo, Sorley, Waff, Yousef.

Lovedough Marquee

French the Kid, Switchotr, Kenny Allstar, Jbee, Simba, Bl4ckstar, Dee, Cueball, Dawkins, Etchells, Jamal, Mwangi, Sourboy

SUNDAY 31ST JULY 

Open Air Arena

Mabel, AJ Tracey, Disciples, DJ Fresh, Ferreck Dawn, Jonas Blue, Luude, Sigala

Repopulate Mars

Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick, Christoph, Detlef, Latmun, Lee Foss, Maine, Kaliki, Manda Moor, Sorely.

Worried About Henry

Wilkinson (DJ set featuring.AD-API), Hybrid Minds featuring Tempza, Bru-C, Kings of the Rollers  & INJA, Bou & Haribo, K-Motionz & IC3. AMA & IC3, Kara, Kaz, GH B2B JTD;

Mixtape Marquee

Tinchy Stryder, Andy Whitby, Flip n Fill with MC Keyes, Ian Van Dahl, Joey G, Olley James, Phats & Small, Ultrabeat (hosted by MC Finchy, Silkey & Lukey P).

One of the founding members of LooseFest, Dean Saunders said; “We’ve been excited to release this for a while now and hopefully the full lineup shows everyone our vision for LooseFest and how incredible we want the WHOLE weekend to be”.

Source link

Show More

Related Articles