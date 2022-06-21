EndoSoft is National Endoscopy Database Iteration 2 (NEDI2) Compliant

EndoSoft, an innovative healthcare information technology and software development company, today announced at BSG that it’s EndoVault Electronic Health Record (EHR) has become one of the first to achieve National Endoscopy Database i2 (NEDi2) compliance. NEDi2 is a mandated dataset that all system suppliers must comply within all NHS Trusts.

NED gathers comprehensive and reliable data from endoscopic procedures across the United Kingdom. NED utilizes automated transfer of key data from local endoscopy reporting systems to a national database (NED). Endoscopists and services can access their key performance data (translated into key performance indicators) in near real-time. This data is crucial for quality assurance, service intelligence and evaluation and impacts patient interaction directly.

“This puts EndoVault at the forefront of endoscopy reporting systems,” says Bart van der Meer, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “Being NEDi2 compliant shows that EndoVault is ready for the future compliance needs for NED and JETS. Using our Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology makes it easier for NEDi2 data submission.

“We are constantly upgrading our system to meet the latest compliance and regulatory needs for our customers. Developing our software in-house allows us to be nimble in response to any regulatory updates,” says Michael Mulcahy, Director of international projects at EndoSoft.

EndoVault® is the most advanced Electronic Health Record on the market today, boasting the most complete Inpatient and Outpatient multi-specialty Health IT Certified EHR by the Office of National Coordination. EndoVault is NEDi2 certified.

As pioneering gastrointestinal (GI) artificial intelligence (AI) software, Argus® clinical decision support software not only detects polyps at a much higher rate (up to 19% ADR in a recent trial) than without using AI. Argus also quickly and easily sizes polyps enabling gastroenterologists to measure polyps more precisely.

Argus® integrates with all Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, endoscopes, and video processors. Argus® aids in the detection and sizing of polyps within the GI tract using Computer Aided Detection (CADe) and Computer Aided Polyp Sizing CAPs®. Argus® assists clinicians with the detection of polyps and other luminal abnormalities. Argus® utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning all while capturing images simultaneously, in real time.

EndoSoft is an innovative healthcare information technology and software development company that enables clinicians to continually focus on improving patient care.

EndoSoft® offers Gastrointestinal Endoscopy software including one click JAG audits and NEDi2 data.