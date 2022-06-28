Bedsure Provides Solutions for A Stress Free Summer for Busy Parents

Summertime is often associated with fun beach parties and holidays. For busy parents, though, much-desired fun times in summers can seem like luxury after having to work extended hours to provide necessities and take care of the little ones.

Whether it is taking care of younger children during uncomfortably humid days or having to pay the bills and put food on the table for the whole family, being a parent is no easy task. Bedsure, a world-leading home textile manufacturer with 18 million cosy customers served, recognises the extra stress busy parents go through every day of the year and has a wide range of suitable home textile solutions to make summertime stress-free.

Adults and children enjoy a glass of icy beverage during an intolerable hot and humid day. Unfortunately, when the little ones get naughty, the summer treat can quickly turn into a spill on the bed, significantly reducing the mattress’s lifespan and costing restful nights of sleep. The Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector is Bedsure’s solution to provide parents with peace of mind. This mattress protector is made from a 190 GSM Polyester Air Mesh Fabric and offers excellent water resistance performance. In addition, the all-around elastic fitted skirt firmly wraps around the size-compatible mattress to ensure a full-on seal and prevent the mattress protector from shifting.

The Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Protector repels liquid from penetrating through, prolonging the longevity of mattresses, and is designed to fit mattresses of all sizes, including Single, Small Double, Double, King, and Super King. Starting at as little as £14.99 before promotions, the Bedsure Waterproof Mattress Topper is available on Bedsure’s store page.

After a long day of exhausting work to provide necessities for the family, a good restful night of sleep is due to much-needed recharge, especially during the summer season.

Featuring 100% viscose from bamboo, the Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set brings all the benefits of bamboo one could imagine. As a naturally grown material, the bamboo-based fabrics are packed with micro-sized vents that allow extra airflow for extraordinary breathability while absorbing excess moisture to keep the sleepers dry and comfortable all night. Moreover, the bamboo fabric is naturally cool-to-the-touch, making the Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set ideal for summer and hot sleepers.

The Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set is extra durable. The fabric inherited its strength from raw bamboo sticks and is prone to wear and tear. The summer-friendly Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set has received over 28,800 ratings on Amazon, an average of 4.5/5 stars, and is available immediately.

Many people take road trips in the summer, and the summer recession makes the plan even more viable. However, packing for a road trip can be trickier than it appears. A well-prepared frequent road tripper often brings a lightweight and cosy blanket on trips for its versatility.

A cosy blanket can be used for various purposes and places, including picnics, camping trips, bonfires, and more, which makes Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket a great accessory to own in the summer.

This cotton-based thermal blanket woven in an elegant waffle pattern was designed to provide customers with the Bedsure cosiness during warmer days while remaining sleek and stylish.

The skin-friendly cotton utilised in making the Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is breathable and lightweight while bringing just enough warmth for a nap on warmer days. Woven in a textured Waffle Weave design, this elegant blanket brings a superior appearance that is also wrinkle resistant.

The Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket is the perfect versatile accessory for frequent travellers. It is also an appropriate gift option for those who appreciate their parents. The Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket comes in four colour options in Single and Double sizes, starting from £18.99 before promotions.