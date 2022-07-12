London Headquartered, The Mulsanne Partnership has hired Peter Craig-Cooper as a Partner and Global Head of Technology. Peter will build and lead the firm’s global Technology business worldwide with coverage of key, international centres in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas.

Peter brings a strong track record of building and leading very successful technology search firms (CalibreOne, Korn Ferry Int.). At an executional level, Peter has deep knowledge of data, data flows, machine learnings and Artificial Intelligence, together with the Engineering, Product and Design skills that are required to unlock the opportunities that data offers. This has been gained from both a long career working for some of the worlds most innovate companies as well as his own experience of building a consumer data platform.

In addition to supporting client hiring, Peter has worked extensively to design and deliver complete Talent Acquisition (TA) operations for his clients – aligning a client’s business plan with a robust TA operation that evolves hiring from being a reactive service to a proactive partner, that delivers growth. Peter will be based in London.

