JPR Media Group in NFT PR
A champagne enthusiast, London-born entrepreneur Shammi specialises in creating limited edition champagne bottles, creating brands for other companies, and supplying events. An NFT educator and NFT trader, Shammi decided to create this special bottle which came with ownership pf NFT’s. The bottle itself is adorned with diamond cut Swarovski crystals, pure pewter embedded in the design, and NFT artwork (artwork designed by artist Mig). The special caveat is that the buyer needed to burn the NFT to receive the physical bottle.
With over one hundred press features published about Shammi Shinh and articles still being published about this news, this PR work has built Shammi’s business profile on a global scale.
The press release was announced during NFT.NYC 2022 which is an annual NFT industry event which Shammi Shinh attended. Shammi previously held the world record for most expensive champagne in 2013 with Taste of Diamonds (Goût de Diamants) which became an A-list celebrity favourite and was even featured in the film: Marvel’s Justice League.
A private event was held at The Box Soho London where NFT collectors and media saw the unveiling of the bottle and got to speak with Shammi Shinh.
Shammi Shinh broke his own record in 2022 with this 1 of 1 limited Magnum bottle from Champagne Avenue Foch 2017. Champagne Avenue Foch is a family run estate, Allouchery in Chamery, and the champagne is made of 100% Premier Cru grapes.
JPR Media Group also notably secured NFT press coverage for the UK’s 1st NFT gallery Quantus Gallery with an exclusive feature in the Telegraph print and online before the gallery opened to the public as well as a profile piece on the co-founder in City A.M.