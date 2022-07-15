PODFather sets the pace with Stirling 10k sponsorship

PODFather , the Edinburgh-based software company, has announced that it will be sponsoring this year’s Stirling 10k. Now officially known as the ‘PODFather Stirling 10k’, the team is limbering up to support the hundreds of expected runners who will be setting off on their 10k journey from The Peak, at Stirling Sports Village in Stirling on Sunday 11th September. Traditionally a race for running club members, this year’s Stirling 10k is open to all entrants, from fun runners to the more serious racers. As an employer, PODFather is committed to encouraging staff wellbeing through exercise – ranging from a longer lunch time walk to logging a few miles on the company Strava group or celebrating physical achievements with colleagues. If you want to sign up for this year’s event, click here

“The connection between physical exercise and mental wellbeing are well documented,” comments Colin McCreadie, Managing Director at PODFather. “As a keen runner myself I am delighted that we can support this local event. It’s a great run with a flat and fast course so I encourage anyone who’s ever wanted to give a 10k a try to sign up and give it a go.”

PODFather encourages employees to keep fit and active as part of its company wellbeing programme. A software company by trade, where employees are often sedentary, sitting at desks for most of the day, the PODFather management team are keen advocates for exercising or just getting out and about during the working day. With over 40 staff, with some working from the company office in Edinburgh but most working flexibly at home, PODFather uses online social channels to encourage staff activity, with employees celebrating wins, sharing outdoor adventures, or achievements big and small.

“During the pandemic the team came up with the idea of logging miles to ‘race across the world’ by whatever means possible. We had runners, cyclists, walkers and even canoeists logging their miles as a collective, despite being at home. It instilled a great sense of teamwork at a time when everyone was struggling to come to terms with the lockdown situation,” adds McCreadie. “Seeing the camaraderie that created makes me positive that by sponsoring the PODFather Stirling 10k we can share our experience and motivate our team and the local community to get involved.”

“We are delighted to have PODFather come onboard as the race sponsor for the 2022 Stirling 10K,” comments Lewis Millar, the Race Director of the Stirling 10k. “This year’s event follows the usual scenic route and offers something for all runners, with a 2k fun run and over 60 prizes up for grabs for race finishers. We hope you’ll join us for what is going to be a fantastic day.”

PODFather develops software solutions that help companies optimise and manage their distribution operations. The cloud-based back-office system, and easy to use driver app, helps users to optimise their delivery routes, track drivers, issue customer ETA notifications, and collect electronic proof of delivery, with everything captured electronically in real time. The solution is proven to reduce costs, cut mileage and associated carbon emissions, and eradicate paper from what is traditionally a very paper-intensive process. The company customer list includes Tarmac, NHS, Oxfam, ODDBOX, Braehead Foods and Berry Bros. & Rudd, to name but a few. PODFather employs over 40 people, mostly located in Edinburgh.

To find out more about PODFather visit www.podfather.com