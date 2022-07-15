Sell Your House for The Cash Faster Than Your Neighbor with These Top 8 Companies 

Technology has evolved at an alarming rate. It has had a significant effect on how we live. We are altering the way we interact and communicate. In fact, nothing has escaped the influence of technology. Almost instantly, industries were dismantled and new ones were created in their place. As a result of technical advancements, business titans have shattered and dissolved.

As a homeowner in 2022, you want to maximize your profit on a property sale. There are firms that purchase properties for cash, known as iBuyers that make swift cash bids and close the sale quickly.

Unlike selling on the open market, which takes longer, iBuyers will buy your property in 2 weeks.

“How can I sell my house fast for cash without getting fleeced?” you may be thinking.

Stick around till the end of this article and sell your house fast for cash with these top 8 companies.

Houzeo

Houzeo is one of the best real estate websites here on the market since it provides for faster listing, greater visibility to cash buyers, and a smooth process when selling your house with no interference from a real estate agent.

It enables users to share their listings in minutes and have them online within one business day. Sellers would also save up to $15,000 by employing a commission-free listing agent.

Sellers have to submit the various documents online, schedule open houses, and modify their listings owing to the platform’s sophisticated technology. Houzeo’s brokers have made it simple to file seller disclosures, and everything is conducted online.

Here as a seller, you have complete control over the selling process. Houzeo’s versatile programs may be changed at any time to meet your specific requirements. To get a better sense of which packages are preferred in your region, look for Houzeo reviews on some of the most famous review websites.

Following are the packages Houzeo offers.

Bronze: The cost of this package is $249, which comprises a three-month flat-fee MLS listing. In their listing, sellers are allowed to post up to six photographs. Because Houzeo lists on Zillow, Trulia, and hundreds of other popular real estate sites, your house will be seen by thousands of people. For a $25 cost, you have the ability to cancel or alter your plan at any time.

Silver: This $299 bundle includes a 6-month listing with 24 photographs that sync with several websites. Subscribing to this package enables you to modify your listings as many times as your life without any restrictions whatsoever.

Gold: This $399 membership allows you to submit an unlimited number of images, make an unlimited number of listing updates, and cancel at any time. Filing federal and state disclosures is also simplified, as is arranging showings, as well as analyzing and comparing offers.

Platinum: At $449, your home will be listed for a year and will include everything in the Gold plan as well as add-ons like as a virtual full-service with a professional broker who will support you with price and contract inspection.

Zillow Offers

Zillow, the world’s largest real estate marketplace, launched Zillow Offers, an iBuying service, in 2018. It provided a hassle-free, quick solution to qualified homeowners by making fast cash offers and closing in as little as seven days.

While Zillow Offers is a handy choice for home sellers, the service charges are 9% and can grow to 13% when all repair and closing costs are taken into account. The average service fee is 7.5 %.

In Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, and Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Arizona, California, Zillow Offers are available in large cities.

For property sellers, Zillow Offers has made closing timelines flexible, ranging from 7 to 90 days.

Offerpad

Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Tennessee, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina are among the 22 markets where Offerpad is offered. Proposals are submitted between 24 to 48 hours, and the closing time is shorter than other iBuyers.

The simplified tactics used by Offerpad make life simple for homeowners to sell their houses swiftly for cash. In the real estate market, several Offerpad reviews reported that they were able to finish their home transaction in as little as 10 days.

Offerpad is a real estate company that uses cutting-edge technology, extensive data analytics, and a team of highly trained in-house market experts.

Their team of real estate experts inspects your house, and Offerpad’s proprietary evaluation, which includes predictive market analysis, generates an initial “offer price” for your home.

Homes usually close in 7 to 14 days after an offer is accepted.

We Buy Ugly Houses

We Buy Ugly Houses is a reputable firm buyer with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. Their business approach, reputation, and manner of purchasing homes for cash are all well-known.

We Buy Ugly Houses is the largest company for buying damaged houses for cash in the United States, with over 800 franchisees. They are franchised and run independently, so the degree of service you receive is determined by your location.

We Buy Ugly Houses offers a quick closing with fast cash agreements in as little as three weeks, but people should not expect enormous profits because they pay much less than fair market value, frequently up to 50% less than what you could get on the open market.

RedfinNow

In terms of reach, RedfinNow is the second-largest iBuyer, buying properties in 45 locations throughout the United States.

RedfinNow is the largest discount brokerage business in the United States. Homeowners might obtain a good cash offer for their home without having to advertise it.

They provide house owners in a given market with a quick and trustworthy sale, as well as the acquisition of vacant homes, giving hope to sellers of damaged properties.

Offers are issued within 48 hours, and the closing procedure can take somewhere between 10 to 90 days after a property seller accepts the cash offer.

They take a cut of between 5% and 13% of the total transaction amount. This figure might grow to 18 % after repair and closing charges are taken into account.

Sundae

Sundae is based in California and has 22 sites where it employs over 1500 pre-screened investors.

It was founded in 2018, and if you register on its website, they will send you a cash offer for your property. However, this isn’t your typical “we buy houses for cash” company. It’s an online auction site where pre-qualified investors may bid on repossessed homes.

They will not give you money in exchange for your home; instead, they will promote it across their cash buyer group.

On the other side, cash offers will always be less than open market offers. Frequently, eligible houses are dilapidated or require major repairs and alterations.

If the property seller receives an offer, Sundae will oversee the conversation until the deal is completed. The seller completes Sundae’s verification process and receives a four-day listing on their marketplace, and the transaction closes within ten days.

We Buy Houses

We Buy Houses began in 1996 as a cash-for-houses company and is now operating in 49 states with 2,700 offices around the country. You will be working with a local private real estate investor when you choose We Buy Houses.

Before receiving a license to operate in their jurisdiction, they extensively vet all of their investors. As an outcome, investors who use the brand name have a motivation to work hard in order to maintain their edge.

Typically, a property seller will get their entire cash deal within 48 hours. You can skip the chores of housekeeping and repairs.

We Buy Houses for Cash ratings on major review websites such as Google and Trustpilot praise the quick and easy selling process they provide. The time to close varies between 7 and 14 days. They also do not impose a service fee on the seller, so you do not have to spend any closing costs. You can check out We Buy Houses reviews to confirm the same.

Opendoor

Opendoor is a trusted and well-known iBuyer in the country, offering swift cash bids on houses. Opendoor is currently available in 45 states, including IL, IN, MN, MO, NV, NC, OH, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, OK, OR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, and VA.

If you want a quick and simple transaction, selling to an iBuyer is a great option. Simply submit your address, a high-quality photograph of your home, and some details regarding the size and condition of your property on Opendoor’s website and request an offer.

Your home will be valued by Opendoor. If your property meets their qualifying criteria, they will present you with an offer centered on their home pricing approach and feedback from area experts. Opendoor will usually make an offer within 24 hours.

Once you’ve accepted an offer, Opendoor takes a 5% service charge, plus repairs and closing fees. Closing dates are variable, with most houses closing within 14 days.

Check out Opendoor reviews from Trustpilot, Google, and other websites to understand what experience others have faced while hiring Opendoor.