6 Reasons Why You Need To Schedule Plumbing Maintenance

Did you know that indoor plumbing dates back to 2500 BC? Plumbing remains an essential service, and regular care and maintenance are needed to ensure these systems remain efficient and effective. While most plumbing problems usually go unnoticed until it’s too late, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Blair County leverages cutting-edge tools and equipment to detect potentially failing parts before they wreak havoc on your premises.

According to the Environment Protection Agency, over one million gallons of water are wasted annually, but routine maintenance schedules by reputable plumbers in Altoona can prevent this from escalating. Here are some of the reasons why you need to schedule plumbing maintenance.

Improved Water Quality

Over time, your plumbing experiences regular wear and tear, exposing the metallic parts to rust and contaminating the water supply. Aside from rust corrosion, leaky pipes create the ideal conditions for bacteria colonies to contaminate your water. Routine maintenance checks allow them to comprehensively assess your plumbing and rectify such issues before they lead to severe health complications.

Reduce Water Bills

A dripping kitchen sink leak or loose faucet contributes immensely to the monthly high water bill, and the situation will only worsen if the problem is not corrected. Scheduled maintenance helps prevent the continuous spinning of the meter, saving thousands of dollars on water bills every year. Losing a drop of water every two seconds may not raise any concerns, but it can waste nearly 3000 gallons annually. This is a lot of water to pay for, yet you’ve not used it.

Better Water Pressure

Nothing is more frustrating than turning on the shower only for the water to be under low pressure. While there are many causes of low water pressure in your faucets and sinks, leaks are often the main reason. The plumbers in Bedford are equipped with the latest leak detection technology, alleviating the problem before it gets out of hand. They also check the condition of your taps and repair or replace faulty ones to restore water pressure to desirable levels.

Improved Lifespan of Your Plumbing System

Your plumbing system can run for years without signs of severe damage, but there are minor issues that indicate a bigger underlying problem. Even after fixing a leak or unclogging a pipe, it doesn’t guarantee optimal efficiency and function. Professional plumbers have the expertise and skills to conduct an in-depth assessment to determine the damage’s severity and suggest possible solutions. Detecting problems before they become more pronounced goes a long way in improving the durability and performance of your plumbing.

Better Air Quality

Mold releases spores into the air, leading to various health complications, especially in people with pre-existing respiratory conditions. A leak inside your home can take weeks, if not months, to detect. However, it only takes 24 hours for mold and mildew to grow in these areas, compromising the quality of your indoor air. If you detect a musty, stale odor in your home, it is time you consider hiring a plumber for maintenance. Plumbers can repair leaks in your plumbing, restoring your indoor air quality and comfort.

Better Health for Your Family

The primary goal of plumbing maintenance is to protect your loved ones against health complications from contaminated water and mold. Out of the 21.8 million cases reported of asthma across the United States, 4.6 million cases are associated with mold and dampness in the house. Routine maintenance can help you avoid respiratory issues and other health complications, guaranteeing the safety of your household.

