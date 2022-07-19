Before Scheduling a Locksmith Service, Keep These Things in Mind

Nine times out of ten, a person calling for a locksmith service is going to be in some sort of rush, whether that is to get back into their car, replace a broken lock, get a key fob reprogrammed, or so on. However, we recommend that you slow down and keep some things in mind before scheduling a locksmith service. At Birmingham Locksmith, they speak from experience and hope this information will give you a peace of mind. If you have any specific questions or concerns, or if you need a locksmith in Gardendale, then feel free to call Birmingham Locksmith. They are proud to serve all areas of Bessemer with quality locksmith services, repairs, and installations.

Is the Representative Helpful?

The customer representative is the first point of contact with the company, and the locksmith company should know this. If the representative is not friendly or helpful, then we can assume the locksmith will be similar. Go with your gut feeling.

Where is the Locksmith Located?

If you need urgent locksmith services, then time is of the essence. The most significant variable here is the locksmith’s location. If the locksmith is coming in from out of town, then it is safe to say that they will NOT be at your door “within 5 minutes,” for instance. To be fair, however, the locksmith company might be in another city, but they might have mobile locksmiths near you. Ask about this when speaking to the representative.

What Are Their Credentials?

You don’t want just anyone to mess around with your home’s or business’ locks. You want an experienced locksmith from a reputable business. In fact, you also want that business and/or locksmith to be insured in the event that something goes wrong. Ask the representative whether their locksmiths are licensed, and ask for proof. Asking an open-ended question like “What are your credentials?” might be the best way to do this.

Are Their Locksmiths Uniformed?

What do you do when an unmarked van pulls up into your driveway and a man in a plain t-shirt steps out? We would not blame you for being a bit hesitant. A professional locksmith company will brand their vehicles and give their locksmiths uniforms. This is about professionalism, and it is also about making the customer comfortable.

Can You Get a Price Estimate?

A locksmith company with sufficient experience will know exactly what it takes to get the job done. This includes labor and parts as well as the amount of time it will take to finish. As such, they will be able to tell you – even if roughly – how much the job will cost you. You don’t have to be in the dark about pricing. If the company cannot give you even a price estimate, then move onto your next option.

