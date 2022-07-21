Todelli, the one stop online shop for sustainable food & drink, is popping up in Soho!
This summer, Todelli will be setting up shop for a week in London! Running from 1–7 August, their goal is to inspire more people to choose their food and drinks mindfully, aiming to help consumers prioritise provenance, local organic ingredients and environmental sustainability when shopping.’
The pop-up will be open from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Wednesday and from 10am to 8pm Thursday to Sunday.
It will be a relaxed space – you can come by at any point to enjoy a tasting session or workshop. Every day, there will be opportunities to sample what’s available online and discover something new. Unlike other retail stores, the earnings from this pop-up will go directly to all of the independent food & drink producers and manufacturers that are taking part.
All brands that are taking part care about the environment, farming practices and the fight against food waste. They include: ChicP, Nana Nairne, Korean Pantry, JERMS, JIN JIN, Bonraw Organic Sugar Alternative, Zuddha Alkaline Water, Agua de Madre Kefir Water, Mister Free’d Gluten Free Tortilla Chips, Botivo, Pastificio Carleschi… to name but a few.
Find the Todelli pop-up at:
41 Great Windmill St.
London W1D 7ND
It’s exactly next door to a lovely restaurant and bar called Sophie’s.