Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Has Returned to Our TV Screens

Is there a household in the UK that doesn’t know about the show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The show that originally aired in 1998 become so popular that there are different formats all over the world, ranging from country to country, making people rich beyond their wildest dreams in its wake. Well, after a brief time away, the show is set to return to our TV screens.

The Legacy of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

The show really did take the world by storm when it first came out and is still loved all over the globe to this day. Even when not on air, the format lives on in the form of various games, such as on slots online in UK casinos. The way that the program is structured lends itself perfectly to slot machines as sites can create games that have a clearly laid out money ladder to climb, depicted in a way that is both immersive and familiar.

People also frequently watch repeats of old episodes too to get bursts of the same Saturday night entertainment that they know and love. The show is not only seen by many as a good thing to watch, but people also use it to learn from and test their own quizzing skills.

When Does the New Series Start?

The new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire started back on 19th July 2022. Here, viewers got to see both Scarlett Moffatt and Judge Robert Rinder try their hand at winning one million for charity. The celebrity special was put together in support of Soccer Aid as both of the celebrities were attempting to win money for the charity UNICEF. The series will continue to run in its regular format moving forward.

Who Is Hosting the Show?

In recent years, Jeremy Clarkson has stepped up to the plate in order to replace the previous host Chris Tarrant and he will be doing so again in the new 2022 series. Since this takeover, the show has only ever seen a handful of people come close to taking home the grand prize of £1,000,000. One of them was John Robinson, a schoolteacher who ended up going home with £500,000. In 2020 the show saw its sixth ever millionaire in the form of Donald Fear, an Oxford-educated history and politics teacher. Viewers are left eagerly awaiting to see who might come close to winning in this series.

The new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is upon us, so there is a great deal of excitement. The show carries with it a legacy even when not on our screens in the form of games and other forms of media. We eagerly await the new episodes that will come with this series as Jeremy Clarkson puts people back in the hotseat, and hopefully, we might see someone join Donald Fear and become the seventh UK winner.