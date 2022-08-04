Mainspring Consulting Group Welcomes Newest Member to its Executive Advisory Board
Steve Obenski joins the Executive Advisory Board – August 2022
Chicago, Illinois — Mainspring Consulting Group LLC, a leading provider of innovative business solutions for the Middle Office, welcomes Steve Obenski to its Executive Advisory Board.
“We are excited to have Steve Obenski join our advisory board”, states Mauro Caputi, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner at Mainspring. “He knows our industry and Mainspring’s offerings well. As part of Kira Systems’ Senior Executive team, he helped them see through key strategic decisions. We cannot wait to see what he will do for Mainspring and the future of CLM and Contracts AI.”
Steve is enthusiastic about stepping into an Executive Advisory Board member role for Mainspring, which works with municipalities and multinational clients across many highly regulated verticals to deploy AI-driven business solutions that increase profits and shareholder value while minimizing risk.
“Mainspring has a well-earned reputation not just as a reliable provider but also a trusted partner, offering deep knowledge and cutting-edge capabilities in CLM and CPQ,” says Steve Obenski. “When they asked me to get involved, I was excited for the opportunity to work with one of the most innovative executive teams in the industry.”
Steve is a highly regarded and experienced entrepreneur with a track record of successes and a passion for turning strategy into processes that scale. Steve was the first non-founder executive at Kira Systems, the leading provider of AI for contract review, having served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Product Officer among other roles. He led its early Sales and Marketing team efforts to secure its sales success and brand awareness in the market and later helped structure its sale to Litera (backed by HG Capital), including the go-to-market and pre-sale spinout of Zuva.ai, an embeddable contracts AI for developers of enterprise applications. Steve is also the former General Manager of Thomson Reuters’ Business Law Solutions.
About Mainspring
Mainspring is a premier professional services firm focused on the Middle Office specializing in digital transformations for sales, procurement, and legal operations to work faster, easier, and smarter, starting with quotes and contracts. As a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management and Configure Price Quote, Mainspring provides strategy, implementation, managed services, and analytics for creating economies of scale while generating supplier and customer intelligence throughout the B2B lifecycle – Source-to-Pay or Contact-to-Cash. Visit www.mainspringcg.com to learn more
