WonUp names Anna Gosselin as its new Vice President of Client Services
WonUp names Anna Gosselin the new Vice President of Client Services after recently launching its new student experience and engagement platform. Anna comes to WonUp with over 20 years of experience in Higher Education and has successfully run a multitude of different Client Success Programs to include Client Retention, User Adoption, Client-Education, Managed Services and CRM Strategies. She has also acted as a Consultant and specializes in designing road maps for business solutions and evaluating Business Intelligence.
“Effective and sustainable student-engagement remains a significant challenge for higher education. I’m excited to join the team at WonUp to focus on bridging the technology gap for student engagement. The WonUp app simplifies delivery of alerts and support along the student journey, from application through to graduation and career/employment – while making it fun! It also provides staff with valuable real-time data and insights to foster student success with timely interactions.”
WonUp CMO Darren Thompson comments, “Anna was exactly what we were looking for. She is well known in the Education industry for her ability to manage and retain essential accounts, manage unique challenges, and forsee industry trends. As WonUp continues to build its portfolio, Anna will lead the charge in providing additional customized services, supporting strategic client goals and building a highly effective client support team. She is a rare find.”
WonUp is an education technology company that marries student engagement with the student experience using a stand alone mobile app featuring gamification, point driven engagement, and a portal to blockchain based credentials. Essentially WonUp supports all institutional-related KPIs by automating institutional and student tasks timely, specific, automated student lifecycle requirements. WonUp also provides graduates’ credentials on a digital wallet built on the latest blockchain technology.