Keninah Concord, Litecoin, and Near Protocol – All You Need To Know About The Front-Runners Of The Crypto Race

Cryptocurrencies have been a force to reckon with over the past few years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to switch to digital solutions in a significant way. Even as the pandemic pushed businesses across the globe into crisis mode, blockchain-enabled assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens continued to post promising returns.

Today, there is an entire ecosystem ready that helps users to more than just trade, right from making cross-border payments to building decentralised apps and even donating to charities. Be it long-term or short-term, there is a cryptocurrency for every kind of investor. If you are eyeing long-term cryptocurrency investments, you should consider investing in some of the top-performing names like Keninah Concord (KEN), Litecoin (LTC), and Near Protocol (NEAR). Here’s a look at some of their key features.

Keninah Concord – Stoking Social Impact With Versatile Crypto Assets

Keninah Concord is a decentralised platform that is built on the Binance Smart Chain and facilitates cryptocurrency trading. It has also been designed to serve as a donation token to connect charitable organisations across the world with donors who are cryptocurrency users too.

It has a native token, KEN, which can be bought on presale. The native token can be used for a wide array of transactional purposes on the platform including staking, yield farming, and liquidity pool provisioning. The supply of the token has been capped at 5,000,000,000. Users who purchase the KEN Token on presale will get a 20% discount.

The unique feature of the KEN Token is that it has an embedded smart contract and would be available at an additional fee of 10% on the token price. The 10% has been broken down to help the platform sustain. For instance, 4% of the proceeds would be credited back to the wallets of KEN Token holders. Another 3% will be split between KEN and BNB users and utilised for maintaining the liquidity pool. Lastly, another 5% will be credited to Keninah Concord’s charity wallet where the tokens set aside for donations are stored.

Each user on the platform gets a donation wallet where they can credit all their tokens for charity. The wallet ensures that the tokens reach the intended destination. Users can also track the movement of the assets and ensure that their tokens are being used for the right purpose. Another unique factor about the platform is that its blockchain-based mechanism generates a receipt for every transaction it processes. This receipt has all details of the transaction and is stored on the blockchain.

Litecoin – Fast-Paced And Seamless Crypto Trading

Litecoin is an open-source platform for cryptocurrency trading and, processing fast-paced and permissionless cross-border payments. The platform has its own native token, LTC, that can be used for staking and other transactional purposes. With the platform leveraging next-generation technologies like Lightning and Atomic Swaps, users can reap benefits like instant settlement of funds on a global scale and seamless cross-blockchain trading.

Near Protocol – Where Scaling Meets Climate Neutrality

It’s a carbon-neutral protocol that provides secure and sustainable tools for scaling dApps at a low cost. Its native token NEAR can be used for a host of transactional purposes on the platform, including staking and liquidity pool provisioning. What stands out about the Near Protocol is the way it eliminates barriers to the adoption of Web3 tools. Its climate-neutral blockchain system can handle high-speed networks and offers a low-cost option for scaling that will also positively impact user experience. A key USP of the platform is that it is interoperable and is hence compatible with multiple blockchain systems. The feature allows for free and seamless transfer of assets and communication.