Groundbreaking Utility Cryptos Solana (SOL and Convex Finance (CVX) Are Joined By HachiFi (HACHI)

HachiFi (HACHI) is a layer-3 crypto project new to the crypto space. Utilizing blockchain technology, it introduces a decentralized application with Web 3.0 features.

After careful study of the vast number of crypto projects in the coin market, HachiFi (HACHI) developers set out to create a blockchain-based crypto project that will further the acceptance of cryptocurrencies by offering unique utilities to its users.

HachiFi (HACHI) is a Binance Smart Chain-based crypto project. Utilizing this fantastic blockchain, HachiFi (HACHI) intends to introduce an improved rewards system for its users.

In addition, HachiFi (HACHI) will be compatible with the profitable Metaverse, allowing its users to utilize Non-fungible tokens. Will HachiFi thrive in the coin market? How will it compete with crypto projects like Solana (SOL) and Convex Finance (CVX)?

In addition to answering these questions, this article will also show why HachiFi (HACHI) should be added to your cryptocurrency list. First, we highlight the Solana (SOL) and Convex Finance (CVX) features.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain can process up to 60,000 transactions per second. It is a proof-of-stake blockchain that can host decentralized applications. Crypto innovators can utilize the infrastructure of the Solana blockchain to build and maintain their crypto projects.

Founded in 2017, it issued its native token SOL. Transactions on the Solana blockchain are usually associated with low transaction fees.

In addition to the Proof-Of-Stake protocol, the Solana blockchain uses a proof-of-History protocol. This proof-of-history protocol is still very new to the crypto space. This verification method allows transactions to be recorded on the blockchain with a timestamp.

Convex Finance is a stablecoin exchange linked to the DeFi protocol. This is an Ethereum blockchain-based crypto project. Curve Finance (CRV) is a software that issues CVX tokens as a reward for individuals who stake “CRV” tokens. CVX also gives its holders governance rights within the Convex Finance platforms.

The HachiFi (HACHI) crypto platform offers its users various services. The services provided on the HachiFi (HACHI) range from DeFi, NFTs, and Decentralized Exchanges.

Some notable features of the HachiFi (HACH) include the following:

Non-fungible Tokens – This is an essential part of the HachiFi platform. Consisting of over 2000 unique farmyard creatures like cows and ducks, each NFT will be different. These NFTs can also be bred or farmed. The HachiFi platform integrates NFTs and yields farming into its core services. This feature enables users to receive NFT rewards for staking their tokens. A unique characteristic of the HachiFi NFTs is their interoperability. NFTs earned on the HachiFi platform can be transferred, and traded across any NFT platform on the Binance Smart Chain network. Token Bridge: A cross-chain token bridge will be launched on the HachiFi platform. It will enable inter-blockchain token transfer. Users will also utilize their tokens across multiple blockchains. One of the benefits of this feature is the reduction of token swap fees. This bridge will also allow the community members to maximize each blockchain and its features. It will also make token swapping easy and smooth. Multi-Chain Token: To further ensure interoperability among blockchains, the HACH tokens will be compatible with multiple blockchains. It is currently a BEP-20 token. In time the HACHI token will support other blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Fantom, Tezos, and Tron. HachiFi Token Swap: This will be a decentralized crypto exchange hosted on the Binance Smart Chain platform. It will facilitate the swapping of crypto assets.

An essential part of the HachiFi (HACHI) platform is its NFT creatures. These creatures must be raised, cared for, and bred. The HACHI token is used for reproducing these NFT creatures.

The HACHI token can currently be stored in the Binance and Coinbase wallets. In the future, Trustwallet, Metamask, FortMatic, and WalletConnect will be added to the supported wallets which should add to its popularity.

The ongoing token presale for the HACHI tokens is the best time to join the HachiFi project. Participating in the presale has additional bonuses. Those who purchase the HACHI token will receive a 20% bonus and an extra 8% bonus if the purchase is made during Stage 1 of its presale.

The HachiFi (HACHI) platform will transform crypto space. Support the project by participating in the token presale to enjoy its utilities.

To find out more about HachiFi (HACHI) visit the links below:

HachiFi (HACHI)

Presale: http://signpup.hachifi.com/

Website: http://hachifi.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/HachiFiOfficial