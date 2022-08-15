Mehracki Token, The Sandbox, and Decentraland Are 3 Top NFT Tokens to Get in 2022

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have become popular in the cryptocurrency industry. They are unique digital units that cannot be replicated. Several cryptocurrencies allow people to mint and sell their NFTs on NFT Marketplaces. Some use them to personalize NFTs purchased.

In this article, we shall be reviewing Mehracki Token (MKI), a new Metaverse meme cryptocurrency, currently in its presale phase, along with NFT crypto giants The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA).

Mehracki Token (MKI): The Metaverse Meme Token

Mehracki Token (MKI) is the latest Solana-based meme cryptocurrency built to champion feel-good moments, generate wealth for investors, and support the tourism and travel industry. The feel-good token integrates real-life utility into its ecosystem to ensure hospitality business owners and tourists enjoy cheap, high-speed, and seamless transactions.

The native token, MKI, will be used in processing payments in the tourism and travel industry. Users can perform transactions without the need for costly and centralized intermediaries, such as the MKI will be used as the value exchange on the blockchain network.

Mehracki Token (MKI) will allow business owners to create NFTs that can serve as rewards, discounts, reservation bookings, customized experiences, and other special offers to their clients.

Users can decide whether to monetize the NFTs on the NFT marketplace or trade them for long-term gains. Holders can also choose to stake or lock their tokens in innovative contract-gated liquidity and be rewarded with additional tokens.

Another benefit of having Mehracki Token (MKI) is the fact that it is community-driven. It allows users to suggest changes to how the platform can develop. The Mehracki team members also use the “Ask-Me-Anything (AMA)” sessions to inform users on milestones achieved and other proposed plans.

The Sandbox (SAND) – The Flexible Blockchain

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. The platform designed a virtual environment where users can purchase virtual land, sell digital assets, create digital communities and interact freely.

The Sandbox (SAND) allows users to build 3D assets, upload, publish and sell their NFTs art on the NFT marketplace using the VoxEdit feature. It also allows users to personalize and customize their experiences with the NFTs purchased from the NFT marketplace. This flexibility makes it one of the top NFT crypto coins for users, especially gamers and developers.

Decentraland (MANA) – The Profitable Crypto

Decentraland (MANA), like The Sandbox (SAND), is a decentralized virtual environment built on the Ethereum (ETH) network. The platform allows users to use its native coin, MANA, to buy, sell, or rent virtual land on the Decentraland (MANA) marketplace. Decentraland (MANA) allows its users to create and monetize content and applications.

Mehracki Token (MKI) might not be as popular as The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA), but it comes with the most potential to disrupt the crypto space and even as far as the Metaverse. You can get the MKI tokens at a discounted price while it’s still on presale and be ready to do more with the feel-good meme token.

