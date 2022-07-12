How Chronoly (CRNO) Is Outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA) In June 2022

The major U.S. stock indices are all in bear markets. Index or asset prices that have fallen by more than 20% from their recent highs are often deemed to be in a bear market. Is the S&P 500 a bear market or not? That depends on what you mean by “bear market.” Although this index has been down about 19 percent since it’s all-time high in early January, when intraday prices are taken into account, the index has fallen nearly 21 percent. But what about the crypt market? This is why Chronoly (CRNO) is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA) in June 2022.

Bitcoin (BTC) in choppy waters

Due to the neutrality of short-term indicators, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in an unstable range. As the cryptocurrency’s price continues to stabilize after the sell-off of last month, it could find support at $20,000 and $21,000. RSI on a daily chart fell below the neutral 50-point threshold. Since March 2020, the RSI has been the most oversold on the weekly chart, a period that coincided with a surge in cryptocurrency prices. As long as the price is falling, indications might remain oversold for several weeks. The 50-day moving average of $22,371 serves as immediate resistance for Bitcoin (BTC), limiting the cryptocurrency’s potential gains.

Cardano (ADA) meeting resistance

The GB Market Analysis software has identified $0.648900 as the initial resistance level, which Cardano (ADA) intends to test. Investors have the option of making a trade at this time. The optimal time to enter a trade is when resistance is broken. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. For example, taking into account the GB Market Analysis Software’s signal, together with additional indicators like crossing above 20 and 9, as well as positive slopes in both 9-EMA and RSI SMA lines, we may see the Cardano rally continue for the following 48 hours. The price of Cardano (ADA) hitting $0.457600 – a level between the first and second resistance levels indicated by the algorithms – will serve as a signal confirmation once more.

Chronoly (CRNO) charting for record growth

For the first time, the blockchain-based Chronoly (CRNO) platform allows users to purchase and sell high-end timepieces from world-renowned brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe. What if you could invest in high-end watches without having to buy them outright? Chronoly.io is looking for investors who want diversification by purchasing NFTs that are backed by luxury watches and this new project has attracted the attention of many experts due to its potential as well as innovative features that will revolutionize how we go about investing our money today!

The next generation in watch-selling technology has arrived. Chronoly’s innovative platform allows you to trade small fractions of watches that will be stored in a vault in the meantime. What makes this so unique? These NFTs represent real-world value because each one is backed up by an actual timepiece—you can’t just lose something unless that physically exists! Secondly, when paired together via partnerships between various metaverses/video game platforms – users will be able to showcase their entire collection in the digital world.

It is estimated that the present global watch market is valued at 49 billion dollars, with the secondary watch industry valued at 18 billion dollars. By the year 2025, this percentage is predicted to climb by 1% to 3%. There will be a $29–32 billion pre-owned watch market by 2025. NFT holdings give investors throughout the world the ability to anonymously and digitally protect their money from a variety of hazards, including inflation insurance and bear market risk hedges. As a last option, Chronoly (CRNO) enables cryptocurrency investors to send funds to off-chain collectible assets while still staying on the blockchain.

The real-world utility token, CRNO, that powers the marketplace increased nearly 660% since the start of its pre-sale, despite the bleak market conditions. At the time of writing, each token is worth $0.066. Analysts are predicting a further increase of 4,500% before the end of September.

