What are the Features of a Portable Electric Generator?

Power outages are sudden and cannot be predicted. For such an emergency you have to prepare yourself and ensure that no accident takes place during the power outage. It is time that you put a portable electric generator as an important item in your weather and emergency preparedness checklist. A battery-powered generator can easily be charged through a 230 V outlet, solar power panel or even your vehicle. They are smokeless, silent, easy to move and highly efficient. Once it is charged, then it stores the energy in the lithium-ion battery. This charge can then be safely used to run other electric powered appliances.

Are you still undecided about the utility of a portable electric generator? Check some of the important reasons why investing in an emergency electric generator is a good decision.

It keeps important electrical appliances running.

It does not produce any toxic fumes or sparks.

You can easily carry it due to its compact size and lightweight.

It protects your home from flood damage (the sump pump will continue to operate even if there is a power cut).

Outdoor events.

Now that you have understood the importance of having a portable electric generator, you should know its important features.

Top 8 Important Features of a Portable Electric Generator

Here is a list of eight important features of a portable electric generator.

Smaller Size

One of the biggest USPs of a portable electric generator is that it can be easily carried to remote job sites. As it does not have a fuel tank attached (like the gas-powered generator), it is lighter and more compact. It provides power where it is needed and does not require an extensive cable setup. During an emergency, if you are working on a project and using power tools, you can use the portable generator to power the tools and complete the project.

If your power requirement is higher (you want to run multiple appliances in your camp), then while buying a high-capacity portable generator, look for one that has wheels. The addition of big rear wheels offers a stable and easy-to-move mode of transport. Once the generator is put in a place where it is needed, the wheels can be locked so that it does not move.

Multiple Outlets

A portable generator is designed to act as a power outlet for appliances. Appliances need a plug point to draw electricity. Therefore, an ideal portable electric generator should have 4 to 6 outlets. If the number of outlets is less, then you have to prioritise important appliances that need to be run first. A good quality electric generator has multiple power outlets to keep most of the important appliances in the camp running during a power cut.

Display

It has many important displays showing how much power is remaining (this allows you to find out for how much longer you can use your appliances). It also has a wattage gauge that shows the wattage being used/or remaining. This information is important as it shows whether there is enough peak wattage available to allow another appliance to be plugged into its outlet.

Removable Console

A removable console allows electrical appliances to be directly plugged into the portable electric generator, thereby reducing the potential risks associated with extension cords.

Silent and Non-Polluting

These generators offer you clean power. Unlike gas-powered generators, the electric generator doesn’t produce any toxic fumes or noise. Electric generators also run silently and the only noise comes from the inverter, which is also minimal. These attributes make it perfect to be placed inside your camp to charge your important appliances while you sleep peacefully.

Recreational Uses

The ease of use and portability make electric power generators a good addition to your outdoor activity. If you are organising an outdoor activity with your family, then the electric generator can power your mini-fridge. This will ensure that your perishable food is kept fresh and your drinks chilled.

Additionally, if you are on a long trip, then the portable electric generator can keep your smartphone and laptops charged. Therefore, you can easily watch a movie on your laptop on a long journey. You can also access your work email or make calls to your colleagues. This way you can stay connected with your office, even when you are on the road.

Maintenance

The portable electric generators do not have any moving parts. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about them breaking down when you may need them the most. To maintain the generator, all you have to do is clean it regularly. The portable electric generators are designed and built in such a way that they can last for a long time with bare minimum maintenance.

The portable electric generator is versatile and can therefore also be used outdoors. Therefore, they can take any type of weather in their stride. The powerful lithium-ion batteries of the generator also last for a long time, and you do not need to replace them anytime soon.

Safety

Electric generators offer better safety compared to conventional gas-powered generators. As the electric generators don’t use fossil fuel to run. They don’t produce carbon monoxide. Therefore, you can safely use them inside the camp. Furthermore, as you don’t have to use gasoline to run electric generators, you don’t have to store extra fuel, to power them. This drastically reduces fire hazards.

If you are in the market to buy a portable generator, then take your time to find the right generator, which is perfect for your needs. You should first find out the power output that a generator provides. If it is ideal for your requirement, you should check whether the useful features mentioned above are present in that generator.

You should also carefully do some research by reading the reviews of the portable electric generator that you want to buy. If you have a list of portable generators from which you have to select one, then carefully analyse the advantages and disadvantages of each model. This will allow you to find the right generator which is optimum for your needs.