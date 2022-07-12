Storage Bed Guide 2022: What Storage Bed Should I Buy?

When it comes to buying a storage bed, it can often feel like there’s simply too much choice. Between style, material, and storage type, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Thankfully, we’ve put together a handy guide, outlining the key points to decide which storage bed frame is right for you.

Why Choose a Storage Bed?

In our busy modern homes, storage space is always at a premium. Hard to come by but always needed, it can be difficult to find space in our bedrooms for the things we want and need.

Storage beds can help alleviate this problem, and in some cases fix it all together. By utilising the space under your bed, you are not only creating more storage space, but you’re also doing so without having to sacrifice on furniture!

Think about it. Your bed takes up the majority of the floor space in your bedroom. Without a storage bed, this space is useless – the area underneath your bed is wasted empty space.

With a storage bedframe you can gather all the clutter in your room and give it a new home. This can help clean up your living space and help create a quiet, relaxing room for a more fulfilling night’s sleep.

Different Types of Storage Beds

There is a wide range of storage beds to choose from. In this guide, we will look at the main types and give you all the information you need to decide what suits you best. we will explore:

Ottoman storage beds

Drawer Beds

Kids Storage Beds

Additional Storage Options

Ottoman Storage Beds

An Ottoman bed features a lift-up mattress with ample space underneath for storage. This bed tends to provide the most storage space as the entirety of the floor space under the bed is utilised. This makes it great for storing larger items like bedsheets, out of season clothes, and shoes.

Ottoman beds are perfect for smaller rooms as they open upwards instead of out, allowing them to be pushed against walls and into corners without sacrificing functionality.

The Livorno Line Bed (shown below) is an excellent ottoman bed. The hydraulic gas lift provides easy access to the spacious under bed storage space. Perfect for bedrooms that need a little extra storage.

Many Ottoman beds lift open from the side rather than the end, perfect for if you have restricted access to one side of the bed.

If you’re looking for more like this, check out this Ottoman storage collection.

Drawer Beds

Drawer beds are the other most common type of storage bed frame. Popular for their ease-of-use and practicality, underbed drawers are the perfect choice if you just need a little extra space in your room. Drawer beds often come with a choice of drawers, with 1,2, and 4 drawer beds available, whether they’re on either side or at the foot of the bed.

Drawer beds are perfect for those who need extra storage space but don’t want to have to lift the whole mattress every time they need to access it. This means that beds with storage drawers are perfect for more commonly needed items like pyjamas and underwear.

The Melton Storage Bed (shown below) is our choice of drawer bed. A luxurious and elegant design, this bed offers style and practicality with an option of 4 drawers or two drawers either on the side or the foot of the bed.

For more options, check out the drawer bed collection.

Kids Storage Beds

Children’s bedrooms are always messy, so the more storage space they have, the better! Many kids’ beds now come with built-in storage space like drawers, shelves, and even wardrobes.

Bunk Beds

Many bunk beds now feature drawers under the bed and shelves along the sides. These extra storage spaces allow your children to customise their sleeping space more and reclaim some of the individual expression that is lost when sharing a room.

The Orion Storage Bunk Bed (shown below) is the perfect example of this, with ample storage space for both bunks, and handy additional storage underneath.

High Sleepers

As your kids get older, they may start to need a space of their own, with additional storage as they begin to accumulate their own belongings. They might also need a desk for studying as they reach their mid-teens.

The high sleeper storage bed can be perfect for this scenario. A single bed raised above a desk and storage space, the high sleeper allows extra privacy for your child and a place to call their own.

The Pegasus High Sleeper (shown below) is perfect to fill this need. with wardrobe and cabinet storage, your child will have plenty of space for their things, and with a spacious desk, they can crack on with studying.

For more options check out this range of kid’s beds.

Additional Storage Options

Once you’ve chosen the perfect storage bed, you may still need a little more storage to tide you over. Thankfully there are options for you.

One such option is the blanket box. A handy little box designed to sit comfortably at the end of your bed, perfectly suited to reduce clutter while occupying minimal floor space.

The Chesterfield Blanket Box (shown below) is the perfect addition to any bedroom. Stylish and soft, this spacious blanket box is designed to fit your bedsheets, linens and clothes.

Check out the Blanket Box collection for more options.

All Wrapped Up!

As you have seen, there are several storage beds to choose from, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

Make sure you measure your room and consider any unique features like narrow corners before deciding on a bed.

We hope this guide has been helpful. If you like what you’ve seen, make sure to check out the wide range of storage beds or furniture over at BedHut.com