The Sandbox, Axie Infinity & Runfy – Top Web3 Crypto Projects You Should Add To Your Cryptocurrency List

The internet has experienced significant modifications within the last few decades. The development of Web 2.0 brought about companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon, among others. However, the evolution is not over.

In recent years, there has been a push for a shift to “Web 3.0” – the next-generation internet age. Web 3.0 introduces the next step in technological and internet evolution. It will bring about:

Decentralization

Permissionless interaction

Artificial intelligence

Swift connectivity and interaction

Utilizing these Web 3.0 features, crypto projects like Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Runfy (RUNF) are pioneering their integration into the crypto space.

Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Runfy (RUNF) are blockchain-based crypto projects integrated with the metaverse. Utilizing blockchain technology, they provide unique experiences for their users.

In 2018, Pixowl and Onimatrix, a game developer, developed a play-to-earn platform using the Ethereum blockchain. Sandbox started as a mobile game. When Animoca acquired Pixowl in 2018, he transformed Sandbox into a blockchain-based virtual gaming platform in 3D.

Sandbox users can purchase a virtual area of land called “LAND.” These owners then build their world within the sandbox ecosystem and share it with other players.

The Sandbox (SAND) universe has two main currencies usable within the platform. These include:

SAND tokens : This is the primary utility token of the Sandbox ecosystem and is used for making in-game purchases. LAND and other in-game accessories are purchased with SAND tokens.

: This is the primary utility token of the Sandbox ecosystem and is used for making in-game purchases. LAND and other in-game accessories are purchased with SAND tokens. ASSET tokens: These are mainly non-fungible tokens. They include avatars and everything else within the sandbox ecosystem apart from “LAND.” These assets can be sold within the Sandbox universe as NFTs.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is another Ethereum blockchain-based token on your cryptocurrency list. It is a play-to-earn game like Sandbox. Users can earn amazing rewards by interacting with the virtual world. Axie Infinity is composed of little round creatures called Axies.

Axies are NFT creatures that have different abilities and features. These creatures can be bought, bred, and used in battle.

In addition to Axies, players can purchase LAND and build homes for their Axies. This game gives users a vast experience of the virtual world. Like the Sandbox game, Axie Infinity has two tokens within its ecosystem.

Smooth Love Portion (SLP) is an in-game token for breeding Axies.

AXS is the ERC-20 token that powers the Axie Infinity platform.

These two cryptocurrencies are earned on the Axie Infinity platform. AXS also serves as the governance token for the Axie Infinity platform.

Play-to-earn games are not the only way to earn crypto tokens within the coin market.

Runfy (RUNF) is another top-earning platform in the crypto space. In contrast to Sandbox and Axie Infinity, it is a BNB Chain crypto project.

Runfy (RUNF) is a health and fitness platform designed to improve its users’ health and lifestyle. Its mobile app tracks the steps of its users and rewards them with RUNF tokens.

Additionally, it provides helpful health tips to its users and rewards them for following these tips. Integrated into the Runfy ecosystem is an intra-community chat platform for discussions among its members.

The Runfy (RUNF) platform has a BEP-20 token. It serves as the reward token within the Runfy (RUNF) platform. With it, users can accumulate wealth for themselves while keeping fit or losing weight.

RUNF tokens also help their users be part of the beautiful crypto community. RUNF holders receive governance rights to decide the project’s future.

The RUNF token is still in its presale stage. It will hopefully soon be available on Binance with popular crypto exchanges like the SAND and AXS tokens.

As mentioned earlier, RUNF is the primary token of the Runfy (RUNF) platform. Purchasing and holding the RUNF token facilitates interaction within the ecosystem. This presale stage is the best time for you to buy the RUNF token.

In addition to the utilities it offers, there is a bonus for purchasing the RUNF token with BNB during Stage 1 of this presale. You will receive a 20% bonus for using BNB, a 7% Stage 1 bonus, and an additional 25% bonus if purchased within the first 10 minutes after signing up on the platform.

“Health is wealth.” That is what Runfy (RUNF) will achieve. It helps build wealth while improving your health. Be a part of this project today to enjoy the benefits.

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial