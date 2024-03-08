2024 Lumen Prize Elevates Prize Pool and Calls for Worldwide Digital Art Entries

The Lumen Prize, known for its commitment to showcasing excellence in digital and technology-based art, is excited to announce the launch of its 13th Call for Entries, scheduled to start on the 7th of March at 17:00 BST.

Founded in 2012, The Lumen Prize and its sister entity, Lumen Art Projects, have been at the forefront of promoting and elevating art that merges with technology on a global scale. The essence of Lumen’s mission is to create an inclusive platform that eliminates geographical limitations and supports artists from diverse backgrounds.

“Lumen is more than just an award; it’s a gateway to a world of opportunities…from collaborations, exhibitions, commissions, and events organized by Lumen [Studios] globally. The commitment to artist development is evident in every aspect of the prize,” remarked Carla Rapoport, Founder of Lumen.

For the current year, The Lumen Prize proudly unveils a total prize fund of $18,000, which is segmented into five primary categories:

Still Image – $1,500 Prize Fund

Interactive Immersive – $1,500 Prize Fund

Impact – $1,500 Prize Fund

Moving Image – $1,500 Prize Fund

Futures – $1,500 Prize Fund

Moreover, the competition includes four special awards, determined by the esteemed jury:

Lumen Gold Award – $7,500 Prize Fund

BCS Award – $1,000 Prize Fund (Sponsor: BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT)

Kunstsilo Award – $1,000 Prize Fund (Sponsor: KUNSTSILO)

Carla Rapoport Award – $1,000 Prize Fund

Artists from every corner of the planet are invited to partake, showcasing their innovative and creative skills in melding art with technology. Lumen has previously celebrated visionary digital artists like Refik Anadol, Casey Reas, and Operator, who have pushed the boundaries of art and technology.

The Call for Entries for 2024 opens on the 7th of March at 17:00 BST. An Early Bird Entry fee of $25 per entry is available from March 7 until March 31, after which the fee increases to $35 per entry, valid until May 25.

For more information, guidelines for entry, and the latest updates, please head to www.lumenprize.com or get in touch via prize@lumenstudios.art.