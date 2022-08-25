Capital on Tap announces £200 million funding facility to support UK small businesses
Launched in 2012, Capital on Tap provides an all-in-one small business credit card and spend management platform tailored to small businesses. Recently recognised by The Sunday Times and the Financial Times as one of Britain and Europe’s fastest growing businesses respectively, this funding facility will bolster their dramatic growth in the UK. Over 200,000 small business customers have spent £4 billion on their Capital on Tap Business Credit Cards.
Alan Hart, CFO, Capital on Tap, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with JP Morgan, whilst continuing our long relationship with Triple Point. Their willingness to support our mission of “Making the Lives of Small Businesses Easier” not only recognises the importance of this mission but also Capital on Tap’s track record of delivering.”
Rob Tanna-Smith, Executive Director, at J.P. Morgan said, “We are pleased to be working with Capital on Tap on this new facility to fund credit card lending to support small businesses throughout the UK.”
About Triple Point
Triple Point is the place where people, purpose, and profit meet. Since 2004, we’ve been targeting this Triple Point in areas like infrastructure, energy efficiency and social housing, unlocking investment opportunities that make a difference. We manage over £2.7 billion of private, institutional and public capital across five distinct investment strategies: Social Housing, Energy, Digital Infrastructure, Private Credit, and Venture. Each of these strategies helps to solve a problem society faces, and each one creates opportunities for investors. Our investments transform public services, get businesses off the ground, and even kickstart whole markets.