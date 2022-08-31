8 Heart Warming Gifts For Diwali To Have A Sparkling Celebration

The sparkling festival of Diwali is surely one of the most celebrated ones. The most fun-filled tradition that revolves around this festival is exchanging gifts. This amazing festival is a great time to enhance the fun as we celebrate it with our near and dear ones. We all get festive vibes when we decorate our homes and dress in our favourite traditional outfits. However, exchanging gifts and sweets with loved ones remains everyone’s favourite part of this auspicious occasion. There is an umpteen range of gifts available at online stores, but sometimes, we all get confused while picking the right gift for our friends and family. This Diwali, be a little more thoughtful while gifting. To make your work easier, we have rounded up the list of wonderful Diwali gifts for every type of relative and friend.

Coffee hamper

Nothing feels more energetic and startling than kicking the day off with a hot cup of coffee. If you have a coffee addict around you, you can make their Diwali gift a perfect one by starting them with a coffee hamper. Every coffee lover surely goes drooling over this amazing gift box. You can browse online gift stores and get your hands on the best coffee hampers the door curated especially for festivals like Diwali.

Decorative lamps

Diwali is a blissful festival of lights, and we all love to style our homes with unique decorative lamps and lanterns. This Diwali, convey your Diwali wishes and adoration with stylish lamps and make your special one’s Diwali more cheerful. One can simply place these decorative lamps anywhere and give their space a beautiful look. You can also buy old and classic style lamps to make your Diwali gift more overwhelming.

God idols

Diwali is a prosperous festival that involves a lot of traditions and worship. You can bless your near and dear ones by gifting them mighty God idols such as Lord Ganesha idol, Lord Rama idol, Goddess Lakshmi and much more. If you wish to bring luck and happy times to your loved ones’ life, just give them a beautiful God idol this Diwali.

Scrumptious Cake

This Diwali, give a droolsome surprise to your beloved ones. Woo them with freshly baked cakes in umpteen flavours like Butterscotch, Vanilla, Pineapple, Red Velvet, Black Forest and much more. Wish them a sparkling Diwali in style by sending yummy and fresh cakes.

Handmade Diyas

Every custom and ritual in the Diwali celebration comprises a great decor with Diya. You need not think twice before surprising your family and friends with a pack of assorted handmade Diyas. Nowadays, handmade Diyas are trending way more than stylish ones available in the market. Let your beloved ones decorate and sparkle up their home in the best way possible as you adore them with creative handmade Diyas for Diwali.

Brass Urli

Help your loved ones decorate their home most stylishly as you gift them unique urlis made of brass. Yes, you read that right. You can startle your friends and families with beautiful urlis that can be filled with water and fresh flower petals. One can also sparkle it up with floating candles and make it a perfect Diwali decor. This is indeed one of the signature Diwali decors that can be placed at home entrances and centre tables.

Chocolate hampers

Diwali is all about sharing happiness and sweetness, so make it a delightful Diwali celebration by gifting luxurious chocolate hampers to your dear ones. You can easily convey your Diwali wishes with droolsome chocolate hampers comprising yummy chocolates like dark chocolate, caramel chocolate, milk chocolate and much more. You can also send chocolate bouquets to make it a heartfelt Diwali surprise for your dear ones.

Indian sweets

No denying that a perfect celebration is incomplete without sweet and delicious Indian sweets; amaze your sweethearts with the most heavenly ones. Enjoy the Diwali celebration to the fullest as you pamper your friends and relatives with boxes of Indian sweets. You can send droolsome Indian sweets such as Kaju katlis, Besan Laddoo, and much more.

Capping Words

So, this Diwali, bring a joyous smile to your dear ones’ faces by adorning them with any of the trendy and traditional Diwali gifts discussed above.