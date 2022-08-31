How A Garden Office Increased A Homes Value By £90k

There’s no denying that working from home has become much more popular over the past two years. From a ‘hybrid approach’, where workers split their time between working from home and in the office, through to working from home full-time, the demand for remote working positions has only increased. In fact, approximately 78% of UK workers who have worked from home said that doing so gave them an improved work-life balance.

Garden Office Buildings understand the need for remote workers to have a dedicated and comfortable space where they can complete their work. Not only can a separate space help increase focus and attention, but it can also increase the value of your home. Below, Garden Office Buildings have provided an example of a case study where one homeowner increased the value of their home by £90k.

Read on to learn how this homeowner achieved these results.

The rising popularity of garden offices:

Many find that trying to work from a bedroom or living room is incredibly difficult, with numerous distractions preventing deep focus. In order to get around this issue, many have decided to create a dedicated office space in their gardens for work. By simulating an office environment (without the commute!) you can enjoy the perks of deep work, without the distractions that come from working within the house.

A home garden office is also an investment for the future value of your home. Working from home continues to remain popular and there is greater demand than ever for a dedicated home workspace. If you’re looking for ways to increase the value of your home, why not consider a home garden office?

Our case study:

One fantastic example of how a dedicated garden office increases the value of a property comes from one of our clients, who in late 2020 was struggling to sell their home for £700k. Frustrated, they decided to put off selling.

In early 2021, they came to us with the vision of installing a mini garden office, which we then installed as per their requirements. Towards the end of 2021, our client decided to relist their property and sold it for £790k right away.

This is one example of how a dedicated garden office can help to increase the value of your home, as well as how attractive the listing is on the market to prospective buyers.

Summary:

A dedicated office space not only adds extra utility to your home, but almost always increases the value of the property as well. Even if you do not intend to sell your property in the immediate future, a garden office is a great investment if you are a remote worker.

With a range of options for you to choose from, we are happy to discuss your requirements today. Get in touch with us to learn more about how we can help you with a Garden Room – we can’t wait to get started!