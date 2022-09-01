Dramatic Growth Shown by Beyond Law Group Further Strengthening its Specialist Corporate and Commercial Practice

New appointment Jannah Hibberd has joined Beyond Law Group’s corporate and commercial practice within its real estate team as Head of Plot Sales

Beyond Corporate, the firm’s leading North-West corporate and commercial practice has taken on Hibberd as Head of Plot Sales to support the continuous growth of its real estate team.

Jannah has worked in the real estate sector for over 15 years dealing with securitisation, acquisitions and disposals and specialises in plot and part exchange sales. Jannah will head up Beyond Corporate’s newly established plot sales hub, which will broaden the skillset of the real estate team and allow it to enter new markets.

This, combined with the Group’s residential property expertise in its specialist conveyancing practice, Beyond Conveyancing, will place Beyond Law Group in an extremely strong position in becoming a leading firm in the North-West property and real estate market.

Having worked both in house and in private practice, Jannah has gained invaluable experience managing teams to deliver high volume plot and part exchange sales for National housebuilders including Persimmon Homes, Bellway, Miller Homes and David Wilson Homes.

Jannah’s appointment comes following a successful year of growth for Beyond Corporate’s real estate team. In the last 12 months alone, the real estate team has dramatically increased its headcount with new appointments including Partner Hannah Al-Shaghana and Associate Rhian Hawkins.

The specialist practice is part of Beyond Law Group, the disruptive legal business whose strategy is to create, build and manage specialist legal practices under one modern business structure. The Group has been able to create the sense of personal service, sociability, identity and teamwork associated with specialist practices, whilst its people and clients can still be confident that they are working with the strength of a modern and established legal business.

The Group’s portfolio consists of Beyond Corporate, McAlister Family Law and Beyond Conveyancing.

Jannah commented on her appointment: “It is a privilege to be joining a specialist and modern legal practice with an innovative business structure and excellent reputation in the sector. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the growth of our client base, leveraging the solid foundation of our existing plot sales team.”

James Flynn, Partner and Head of Beyond Corporate’s Real Estate team commented: “We’re thrilled to have Jannah join the real estate team. Her vast expertise in plot sales will further strengthen and support us as the teams enters its next phase of growth.

Jannah has a deep understanding of the steps required to create, develop and implement processes and effectively manage projects to ensure that our clients will receive a cost effective and efficient service, which supports our vision in becoming a go-to real estate practice in the region.”

Matt Fleetwood, the Group’s founder commented on Jannah’s appointment: “We pride ourselves on recruiting and retaining highly skilled people and Jannah’s appointment demonstrates this. Her knowledge and presence supports our growth strategy and provides further strength and depth to Beyond Corporate’s real estate team.

Jannah joins at an exciting time for the Group, as we continue to expand and bolster our expertise across each of our specialist practices and strengthen the Group’s presence across the North West and beyond. It’s an exciting time for the Group and for our people.”