Manchester digital agency rebrand targets professional service providers

Sublevo Creative – formerly BB Graphic Design – has undergone a rebrand to help professional services, including the finance industry.

The Rochdale based agency offers branding, digital and email newsletter services and has made the change in line with the company’s ambitious growth plans – and the service they now want to be known for.

Sublevo – which translates in Latin as ‘To uplift or raise; to support’– is aiming to inspire professional service providers by making the customer experience memorable.

Its creative director Ben Bowden said: “Our rebrand means we can home in on our target audience more, particularly those in the financial industry.

“We can add value to many businesses who provide ongoing services. Regular, visual touch points as part of a wider brand strategy are a great way to raise the perceived value of those services, communicate with clients and most importantly, keep them happy.

“We want to be more than designers. Our aim is to get fully involved with the businesses through each step of our process. When we looked through our existing reviews for any reoccurring comments, the definition of ‘sublevo’ encapsulated our feedback perfectly.”

As Sublevo Creative goes from strength to strength, Bowden continues to pursue his personal goal of inspiring young people to become business owners.

He added: “I’ve freelanced since the age of 15 and started BB Graphic Design full time after leaving university. A lot of people fear setting up on their own, but the creative industry is a young person’s game. No one knows social media and technology like the young people who’ve grown up around it.”

Bowden has appeared as a guest speaker at the University of Huddersfield and Springpod’s Virtual Work Experience Programmes, which had over 25,000 young people enrolled.

To celebrate their rebrand, Sublevo is offering a series of free webinars entitled ‘What does your branding say about your business?’

The first session is on Monday, September 12 from 12:00-12:30pm but spaces are limited.