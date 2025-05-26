AYS Developers Set to Host Dubai’s Largest Ever Real Estate Training Session

As part of the UAE’s ‘Year of the Community’ initiative for 2025, AYS Developers is joining hands with Dr Nour ElSerougy to launch a world-record attempt for the largest real estate training session—scheduled for 31 May 2025 in Dubai.

The training, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, is entirely free and will focus on mastering off-plan property sales. The session is also supported by Al Safi Bank, the first Islamic bank under the AIFC umbrella, renowned for its Sharia-compliant and globally accessible services.

Hosting the event will be Spencer Lodge, a leading business strategist and media figure in Dubai. With thousands expected to attend, the session is geared toward breaking a Guinness World Record while raising the standard of property training in the region.

Dr Nour El-Serougy, a recognised figure in real estate education and technology, will deliver the training. His work spans two decades, making him one of the most sought-after experts in the field across the MENA region and beyond.

A special panel on investment in the Dubai Islands will follow the training, with speakers including Mr Ismael Al Hammadi, Mr Nazish Khan, Ms Sonia Waters, and Dr El-Serougy, discussing key insights for investors and professionals alike.

Senior attendees from government departments and regulatory bodies will also be present, reaffirming Dubai’s dedication to innovation, knowledge sharing, and professional growth.

Set on Dubai Islands, the location mirrors the theme of transformation, community, and the city’s continuous pursuit of excellence.

Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO of AYS Developers, commented:

“It’s an honour to be part of a movement that combines education, innovation, and community spirit. Breaking a world record is not just about scale; it’s about impact, and we’re proud to be setting this new global standard from Dubai.”

Mr. Mohammed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute added:

“This is more than a record-breaking training – it’s a movement to redefine how real estate professionals learn, grow, and lead. From Dubai to the world, we are setting a benchmark that unites knowledge, excellence, and vision. It is an honour to serve this mission in my home – a city that never stops reaching higher.”

Register here: conference.aysdevelopers.ae

About AYS Developers

AYS Developers is a leading property development company with proven expertise in real estate and lifestyle properties. With a strong presence in key global markets including the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Russia, AYS delivers a portfolio of exceptional developments that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.

Guided by a vision of service excellence and innovation, AYS Developers is committed to helping families find their dream homes while offering investors world-class opportunities that deliver strong returns. With passion and purpose, AYS continues to shape the future of real estate.

For more information, visit: https://aysdevelopers.ae/

About Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute

Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute is a private venture that is envisioned to constitute the gateway of real estate professionals of all horizons to the most relevant, accurate and up-to-date real estate knowledge. Whether it is about world’s best practices, or latest market insights, or innovative techniques and tools, our team of experts is fully dedicated to help you upskill your capabilities and deepen your knowledge of the market.

While we operate in full-concordance with the guidelines of RERA – DLD, we have strong ties with leading international associations, colleges and institutes that pertain to the real estate industry, these include, but not restricted to, the National Realtors Association®, CIPS®, CRB®, ISPIM®…etc.

For more information, visit: https://ierei.ae/