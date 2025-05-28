The Cheltenham Trust, an independent not-for-profit charity responsible for managing some of Cheltenham’s most iconic venues, has announced Jessica Brewster as its new Chief Executive Officer. A proud Cheltonian, Jessica will officially step into the role on 1st September.

She succeeds Interim CEO James Baker, who will return to his role as Deputy CEO. His expanded remit will focus on supporting the Trust’s strategic direction and future development.

In partnership with Cheltenham Borough Council, The Cheltenham Trust is the guardian to four of the town’s most prominent civic landmarks, including Cheltenham Town Hall and the Garden Bar Orangery in the Imperial Gardens, The Wilson Art Gallery and Museum, Leisure at Cheltenham and the Prince of Wales stadium, and Pittville Pump Room.

Under its stewardship the charity sustains these deeply rooted communal venues providing accessible cultural, heritage, and sports, leisure and wellness opportunities that engage and inspire Cheltenham’s residents and visitors. Its work enriches people’s lives, wellbeing, learning and creativity, while fostering strong community partnerships, connecting people and businesses, and supporting local economic growth.

The latest figures from the Trust highlight its vital role in the community. In 2022 the town hall welcomed more than 100,000 visitors while 60,000 people enjoyed free community events at Pittville Pump Room and park. Leisure at Cheltenham sees around 2,500 guests each day and The Wilson Art Gallery and Museum attracts over 300 visitors daily.

Jessica brings with her a wealth of experience in organisational, programmatic and operational strategy and leadership, most recently spending six years as CEO of The Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury which she grew to be a thriving organisation in a difficult market. Before this, Jessica was CEO of a theatre company in London and Sheffield, and has also worked in TV production, producing shows such as the Great British Bake Off.

Jessica says: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining The Cheltenham Trust, returning to my hometown to work in venues I know and love. Cheltenham is a cultural powerhouse and I’m incredibly excited and feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to work with the brilliant team, partners and local community. While my role officially starts later this year, we are already getting to work on a number of exciting, key initiatives which we are looking forward to presenting to the residents of the town and its visitors.”

Under Jessica’s leadership, the four venues will work collaboratively to continue to build a thriving and inclusive Cheltenham where culture, heritage, sport and leisure drive social value and wellbeing. With an increasing focus on celebrating Cheltenham’s heritage as a Georgian spa town – alongside its growing reputation as the UK’s cyber capital – plans will marry community, art, health, science and technology together. This includes positioning Pittville Pump Room as a flagship venue for heritage, creativity, wellness and civic life and reimagining the Town Hall as a shop window for showcasing Cheltenham’s dynamic cultural scene, one which reflects 21st-century living.

The Trust receives grants from the Cheltenham Borough Council and National Lottery Heritage Fund to carry out its important work protecting Cheltenham’s heritage sites. As a not-for-profit charity, 100% of its profits and surpluses – which are generated through ticket sales to events, as well as food and drinks concessions – are reinvested into its sites, programmes and events.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank James who has stepped in as Interim CEO since November last year,” Jessica added. “James has done a brilliant job in driving a number of significant improvements that delivered a strong end to our last financial year and will provide a springboard for the years ahead.”

James Baker said: “It’s fantastic to have someone of Jessica’s calibre taking over the leadership of the Trust. Jessica’s passion for the town, and proven track record makes her the ideal person to guide The Cheltenham Trust into the future.”

Mike Napier, the Chair of Trustees, added: “We’re looking forward to Jessica and James working together and creating a new direction for the Trust. Building on the Trust’s legacy they have some exciting plans in place that will deepen our partnership with The Cheltenham Borough Council and with local schools, colleges, and businesses as well as our cultural partners such as festivals organisers, artists, and the health and fitness communities.

“These partnerships play an important role in supporting our work in further establishing Cheltenham as a flagship UK destination known for its rich culture, vibrant local economy, strong educational links, and thriving public life.”